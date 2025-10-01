New measles cases lead state health officials to issue reminders about immunization, travel and symptoms

News Release

Oct. 1, 2025

Since Sept. 29, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed 10 new cases of measles in the Twin Cities metro area bringing the state’s total for the year to 18. These new measles cases can all be tied to either domestic or international travel and all of the new cases are among unvaccinated people. Health officials are urging families to make sure they are up to date on their immunizations, especially ahead of travel.

Seven of the cases reported this week were within families who had recent domestic travel and were related to three other cases reported last week. Three additional but unrelated cases added this week were tied to international travel.

Measles has been on the rise around the country in 2025. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed more than 1,500 cases this year, the highest number since the U.S. reported 2,126 cases in 1992. There have also been three confirmed deaths from measles in the U.S. in 2025.

“The significant increase in measles cases around the U.S. this year, and the fact that measles is still very prevalent in other countries, continues to highlight the urgency for families to make sure their children are up to date on their measles immunizations,” said Myra Kunas, assistant commissioner for MDH's Health Protection Bureau. “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases on the planet. It spreads easily, and it finds those who are not vaccinated.”

The immunization to protect against measles—the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine—is very effective. After one dose of vaccine, it is about 93% effective at preventing measles infection. After two doses, protection against infection rises to 97%. Decades of data also show that the MMR vaccine is safe.

Children should receive the first vaccine dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose at 4 to 6 years of age. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country or an area of the U.S. with a measles outbreak. Children 6 to 12 months old can get an early dose of MMR vaccine if their travels will put them at high risk for measles. Your doctor can check to make sure you and your family are up to date on your immunizations and make sure you do not need any other immunizations.

MDH encourages people to check their immunization records to confirm that they and their children have received the MMR vaccine. Minnesotans can also go to Find My Immunization Record. Most people born before 1957 have had measles disease and are considered immune.

Initial symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure for someone with measles to develop the first symptoms. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

If symptoms develop, people should call their health care provider before going to a clinic. Calling first is an important way to ensure that proper care is received without accidentally exposing other people to measles.

“The awareness and recognition of measles symptoms is crucial in our efforts to prevent the spread of measles,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, director of the infectious disease division at MDH. “We are encouraging families to be aware of symptoms of measles, particularly the rash, and call their health care provider if they notice a rash--especially if their child is unvaccinated and has been exposed to someone with measles or has travelled recently. We are also reminding our health care provider partners to think about measles and ask about travel—domestic or international—and possible exposures if a patient has any symptoms of measles.”

People who have not been vaccinated and are exposed to measles will be asked to stay home from work, school, child care, public spaces and other activities for at least 21 days. Staying home is extremely important to help stop the spread of the disease to others since a person can be contagious even before symptoms start.

Measles is a highly contagious rash illness and can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Measles spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Additional information about measles can be found on the MDH Measles website.

