Minnesota launches ‘Be Cannabis Aware’ Campaign

Sept. 25, 2025

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has launched Be Cannabis Aware, a new public health campaign focused on educating youth under age 25—and the adults who support them—about cannabis use. The campaign offers clear, science-based information without judgment, helping young people make informed choices.

As part of adult-use cannabis becoming legal in Minnesota for those 21 years and older (as of Aug. 1, 2023), the Minnesota Legislature directed MDH to focus on educating youth about the potential harms of cannabis.

“This is a key moment for Minnesotans to have these conversations about cannabis use,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “This campaign provides the tools people need to talk openly, get accurate information and avoid the potential harms of cannabis.”

The new campaign website, BeCannabisAware.org, serves as a central resource for communities, educators and families. It features downloadable materials for peer-to-peer conversations covering cannabis facts and dangers, coping strategies, navigating peer pressure as well as support resources. A dedicated “For Mentors” section offers conversation tips and tools for parents, teachers, coaches and other youth-facing adults so they feel more comfortable and empowered to talk to youth about cannabis.

Campaign materials are also available via MDH’s Cannabis Materials webpage.

To shape the campaign, MDH worked with media partners to gather input from youth. Focus groups held in May and June 2025 highlighted the importance of positive, relatable messaging—especially around stress and mental health. The campaign’s central concept, Be Open, encourages honest dialogue. It avoids shame-based messaging, which research shows can push youth away rather than engage them.

Youth emphasized that platforms like TikTok and Instagram are key to reaching their peers. Following that advice, the campaign primarily includes social media and digital ads, as well as offline advertising, such as billboards and print ads. The campaign also includes outreach materials—such as videos, fact sheets and handouts designed for distribution through schools, community events, local public health agencies, youth-serving organizations and for parents seeking practical tips to support the young people in their lives.

The campaign hopes to foster open conversations to help get across these key facts about cannabis.

21 AND OLDER – Adult-use cannabis in Minnesota is still illegal for anyone under age 21.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT – THC affects brain development. Your brain continues to develop into your 20s, and cannabis can alter and mess with your brain chemistry.

MEMORY – Paying attention, learning or just remembering things can be harder when you use cannabis.

DEPENDENCE – It’s habit-forming. People who use cannabis regularly can experience withdrawal symptoms.

DECISION MAKING – Cannabis can impair your judgment, making it difficult to think clearly.

MENTAL HEALTH – From increased anxiety to decreased motivation, cannabis can impact your mental health.

DRIVING – Because THC slows reaction time, impairs coordination and reduces your attention span, using cannabis affects performance and increases the risk of accidents.

In addition to this campaign, MDH is undergoing a two-year project to better understand how different audiences around Minnesota respond to cannabis messaging, working closely with local public health, Tribal health and other community partners throughout the process. This work will guide future educational efforts and reflects a commitment to local and community driven prevention.

Explore the Be Cannabis Aware campaign and share it widely. Together, we can equip Minnesota’s youth with facts, empathy and support. Visit BeCannabisAware.org to view the campaign, access resources and spark meaningful conversations.

