HonorHealth 1st in Arizona and the Southwest to offer new leadless cardiac resynchronization therapy

HonorHealth becomes the first in Arizona and the Southwest to offer the new WiSE® leadless cardiac therapy for patients with advanced heart failure.

This represents a major leap forward in pacing technology. This gives patients who previously had no options a chance at improved heart function, better quality of life and more time with loved ones.” — Rahul Doshi, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, has become the first in Arizona and the Southwest to implant the WiSESystem, which is a groundbreaking new treatment for patients with advanced heart failure, following its FDA approval in April, 2025.The leadless system, the first of its kind, delivers pacing therapy from inside the heart’s left ventricle. Unlike traditional cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), which relies on external leads, this innovative technology eliminates many anatomical limitations and reduces the risks associated with conventional leads.“This represents a major leap forward in pacing technology,” says Rahul Doshi, M.D. , network electrophysiology director, HonorHealth Heart Care. “By delivering pacing therapy from within the heart, we can provide a more natural activation pattern. This gives patients who previously had no options a chance at improved heart function, better quality of life – and more time with their loved ones.”The procedure places a tiny electrode inside the heart’s left ventricle, which is powered wirelessly through an ultrasound transmitter implanted under the skin. The result is a more physiological approach that mimics the heart’s natural electrical activity and expands treatment options for patients who were not candidates for, or did not respond to, standard CRT."This is truly transformative,” says Zain Khalpey, M.D. , cardiothoracic surgeon, HonorHealth Heart Care, and surgical director of the HonorHealth Artificial Heart Program. “For patients who once had no options, this therapy provides a lifeline. By uniting surgical innovation with electrophysiology expertise, we’re not only advancing care but also reaffirming HonorHealth’s leadership in treating advanced heart failure — here in Arizona and across the Southwest."Heart failure affects more than six million adults in the U.S. and can cause fatigue, swelling, and reduced quality of life. While it cannot be cured, advanced therapies such as CRT can help the heart work more efficiently, reduce symptoms and improve survival. With this new therapy, HonorHealth can extend these benefits to more patients than ever before.Dr. Doshi performed the first procedure in August 2025 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.More information is available at HonorHealth.com/heartcare.

