HonorHealth first in U.S. to use retrievable stent to treat below-the-knee artery disease

Dr. Hasan Aldailami Mitri Khoury, M.D.

This system provides temporary support to the artery and improves blood flow by widening blockages – all without leaving a permanent implant behind.

As a comprehensive vascular program, we’re committed to investing and pioneering in these groundbreaking solutions to improve care, outcomes and quality of life for those we serve.” — Hasan Aldailami, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, has become the first system in the U.S. to use the SpurPeripheral Retrievable Stent System, a unique clinical solution for treating narrowed arteries below the knee after they have been widened with a balloon.The retrievable stent system, the first of its kind, features a self-expanding stent with built-in balloon dilation technology. It’s designed to temporarily support the artery and improve blood flow by widening blockages – all without leaving a permanent implant behind.This innovation represents a significant step forward in treating patients with peripheral artery disease, particularly those with complex, calcified narrowed arteries in the lower legs.“This technology allows us to restore better blood flow with less trauma to the artery, which can mean faster healing and relief of pain for patients,” says Mitri Khoury, MD, vascular surgeon with HonorHealth Heart Care. “It opens the door to treating blockages that previously left people with limited options to stay active and independent.”“This is another example of how HonorHealth is leading the way in vascular care, with technology that can help patients avoid amputation,” adds Hasan Aldailami, M.D. , network director of vascular surgery at HonorHealth Heart Care. “As a comprehensive vascular program, we’re committed to offering the full spectrum of advanced treatments and therapies from innovative devices like this retrievable stent to percutaneous transmural arterial bypass (PTAB) therapy and deep vein arterialization using LimFlow. By investing and pioneering in these groundbreaking solutions, we’re improving care, outcomes and quality of life for those we serve.”Drs. Aldailami and Khoury, both vascular surgeons with HonorHealth Heart Care, were part of a multi-disciplinary team that performed the first procedure at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in May 2025.To learn more about HonorHealth’s heart and vascular services, visit honorhealth.com/heartcare ###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, over 4,000 affiliated providers and 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

All of us. All for you TV commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.