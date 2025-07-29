HonorHealth Launches Artificial Heart Program, Ushering in New Era for Advanced Heart Failure Care in Arizona

Dr. Geoffrey Jao, Medical Director, HonorHealth Advanced Heart Failure and Artificial Heart Program Dr. Zain Khalpey, Surgical Director, HonorHealth Artificial Heart Program HonorHealth Artificial Heart Program group photo

This milestone marks a major advancement in treating advanced heart failure to support patients across Arizona and the Southwest.

We're excited to increase access for patients with advanced heart failure by offering state-of-the-art ventricular assist device technology to not only to add years to life but also life to years.” — Geoffrey Jao, MD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth, a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, has launched its Artificial Heart Program, following accreditation by DNV in March 2025. This milestone marks a major advancement in treating advanced heart failure, bringing lifesaving durable mechanical circulatory support to patients across Arizona and the Southwest.Heart failure affects nearly 6.7 million U.S. adults and is expected to rise to 8 million by 2030. In advanced stages, it can mean frequent hospital visits, extreme fatigue, and a much shorter life expectancy. With the introduction of cutting-edge Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) technology, HonorHealth now provides a critical option for patients whose hearts can no longer pump enough blood on their own.“We are excited to increase access for patients with advanced heart failure by offering state-of-the-art ventricular assist device technology which has been shown not only to add years to life but also life to years,” says Geoffrey Jao, MD , medical director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Artificial Heart Program at HonorHealth. “This means more independence and giving families more quality time together.”HonorHealth’s program uses the HeartMate 3, a small mechanical pump surgically implanted to help the heart move blood through the body. Today, patients with the HeartMate 3 VAD’s are seeing five-year survival rates approach 60%. This is a remarkable leap forward compared to 50% survival in 6-9 months among advanced heart failure patients.“This is more than a device, it’s a lifeline,” adds Zain Khalpey, MD , surgical director of the Artificial Heart Program. “We’re combining surgical innovation with a personalized, team-based approach. Every patient has a team of experts behind them, all focused on one mission: helping them live longer, fuller lives that reflect their goals and what matters most to them.”The program utilizes specialists across many disciplines collaborating to support patients and their families every step of the way with knowledge, compassion and a clear plan to navigate heart failure with confidence and hope.More information is available at HonorHealth.com/artificialheart ###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

