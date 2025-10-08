Allay Health and Wellness Expands Spravato® Treatments in Florida with Integrative & Regenerative Care

Allay Health and Wellness in Palm Beach Florida offers ketamine, Spravato®, integrative care, and regenerative medicine for mental health and chronic pain.

Every day, I see patients losing hope. Watching them respond to Spravato or ketamine — seeing light return to their eyes — reminds me why I do this work. Healing is possible” — Katy Redfield-Marino, APRN

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allay Health and Wellness, a trusted mental health and wellness provider with more than six years of clinical experience, is expanding access to Spravato® (esketamine) therapy for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression. With multiple clinics across South Florida, Allay Health is also broadening its services to include Integrative Care and Regenerative Medicine, giving patients a holistic, science-driven approach to recovery and wellness.

Insurance Partnerships Increase Affordability:

By accepting major insurance providers including United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna, and Medicare, Allay Health is making advanced therapies financially accessible to a wider range of patients. This commitment removes one of the largest barriers to care, ensuring more Floridians can receive life-changing treatment without overwhelming out-of-pocket costs.

What is Spravato® (Esketamine)?

Spravato® is an FDA-approved nasal spray containing esketamine, specifically developed for patients who have not responded to traditional antidepressant medications. Unlike oral antidepressants, Spravato® targets different brain pathways associated with mood regulation. The treatment is administered in-office under direct medical supervision, ensuring patient safety and close monitoring throughout the process.

Statement from Allay Health Leadership:

“Our approach at Allay Health goes beyond symptom management,” said Nicholas Marino, Co-Founder/CEO at Allay Health. “By combining Spravato® with Integrative Care and Regenerative Medicine, we are creating a treatment environment that focuses on both mental and physical wellness. Partnering with major insurance providers ensures accessibility for all patients who need advanced care.”

Integrative Care at Allay Health:

Allay Health incorporates Integrative Care into its model, blending traditional medical approaches with complementary therapies designed to improve patient outcomes. This patient-centered approach ensures care plans address the full scope of mental health challenges, rather than focusing only on symptoms.

Regenerative Medicine Services:

In addition to Spravato® and integrative therapies, Allay Health also provides Regenerative Medicine, a cutting-edge field that harnesses the body’s natural healing ability to repair and restore function. These treatments expand Allay Health’s capabilities, supporting long-term mental health and physical wellness for patients across South Florida.

A Florida-Based Leader in Innovative Treatment:

Allay Health serves South Florida communities including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the surrounding counties. With a reputation for compassionate and evidence-based care, Allay Health continues to expand its presence and offerings to meet the growing demand for advanced mental health and wellness services.

About Allay Health:

Allay Health & Wellness is a Florida-based mental health and wellness clinic, specializing in ketamine infusion therapy, Spravato® (esketamine), Integrative Care, and Regenerative Medicine. Led by Katy Redfield and Nick Marino, the clinic provides patient-centered, evidence-based care in modern facilities throughout Palm Beach County. With a focus on innovative treatments and compassionate care, Allay Health & Wellness helps patients achieve improved mental health, relief from chronic pain, and a better quality of life. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive mental health and wellness services, explore how our innovative therapies can benefit you, or schedule a personalized consultation with our expert team.

Legal Disclaimer:

