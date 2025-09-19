New Memoir by Aaron Parthemer Sr. Offers Lessons on Perseverance, Business, and Life

Aaron Parthemer Sr. shares his journey of resilience and reinvention in new memoir Never Stay Down.

True strength isn’t in how hard you hit, but in how many times you rise after being knocked down” — Aaron Parthemer Sr.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron Parthemer Sr., co-founder and CEO of PMG Private NIL, has released his debut memoir, Never Stay Down: A Story of Pain, Perseverance, and the Power of Reinvention. The book, now available nationwide, offers an unflinching look at his rise from small-town Ohio to the heights of financial advising, his fall from grace, and his journey to redemption. It’s a story of resilience, faith, and the relentless pursuit of reinvention.

How Do You Rise When Life Dares You to Fall?

In Never Stay Down, Aaron Parthemer Sr. unfolds a breathtaking tale of grit, guts, and glory. From a small-town Ohio boy shaken by his father's death to a South Florida financial star managing NFL fortunes, Aaron soared—until bankruptcy and SEC storms stripped it all away. But where others saw ruin, he saw a chance to rebuild.

This memoir isn't just a story—it's a rally cry. With unfiltered honesty, Aaron pulls you into the wild highs of success, the crushing lows of loss, and the triumphant climb back. Fueled by faith, family, and an unbreakable spirit, he transformed scars into strength, reinventing himself as a private CFO who turns dreams into legacies.

Never Stay Down is a jolt of inspiration for anyone who's ever stumbled and yearned to stand taller. It's not about never falling—it's about always getting up. Aaron's journey proves that rock bottom isn't the end; it's the launchpad. Grab this book, and let his unstoppable heart ignite your own.

From Financial Advisor to Advocate for Athletes:

Parthemer's career trajectory took a pivotal turn when he co-founded PMG Private NIL, a division of PMG Private CFO Services, dedicated to supporting NCAA Division I student-athletes navigating the complexities of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. PMG Private NIL offers comprehensive services, including NIL tax planning, business entity formation, contract review and structuring, budgeting and financial coaching, NCAA and tax compliance monitoring, and NIL income bookkeeping and reporting. The firm focuses solely on the unique needs of student-athletes, providing tailored strategies to protect their earnings, ensure compliance, and build a secure financial future.

A Commitment to Athlete Empowerment:

At PMG Private NIL, the mission is clear: to provide tax-first business guidance, educational support, and compliance services to NCAA athletes so they can maximize their NIL potential, avoid costly mistakes, and focus on their performance and personal development. The team, led by Parthemer and co-founder Laura Parthemer, combines tax expertise, business acumen, and real-world NIL experience to empower athletes to take control of their financial futures.

About Aaron Parthemer Sr.:

Aaron Parthemer Sr. is the President and CEO of PMG Private CFO Services, a boutique financial firm based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Specializing in working with professional athletes, entertainers, and executives, PMG provides strategic tax advisory and personalized financial management to support every aspect of their dynamic lifestyles. Parthemer's journey is defined by loyalty, leadership, and a commitment to excellence, with a passion for helping athletes navigate the complexities of wealth management.

Contact Information:

For more information about Aaron Parthemer Sr. or his services, please visit www.aaronparthemer.com/contact. Never Stay Down is available for purchase directly online through Aaron Parthemer’s official website and Amazon. To learn more about PMG Private NIL and the services offered to student-athletes, visit www.pmgnil.com. For inquiries or additional information, please contact us.

Legal Disclaimer:

