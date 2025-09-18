Anidjar & Levine Secure $1.32 Million Jury Verdict in Miami-Dade Slip-and-Fall Case

Anidjar & Levine win $1.32M verdict for Maria Jerdana in Miami-Dade slip-and-fall case against Jethro Restaurant Depot after $150K offer was rejected

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Anidjar & Levine secured a significant trial win for their client, Maria Jerdana, in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court. In August 2025, a jury awarded Jerdana $1.32 million after she suffered life-altering spinal injuries from a slip-and-fall at Jethro Restaurant Depot, a warehouse-style retail store. Following the verdict, the case was resolved through a confidential settlement agreement.

The Slip-and-Fall That Changed Everything:

Jerdana’s ordeal began when she slipped on a liquid substance left on the floor while shopping. The fall caused severe spinal injuries that required surgery and left her facing lasting pain, mounting medical bills, and diminished quality of life.

Defense Denials and Attempts to Shift Blame:

Jethro Restaurant Depot denied liability throughout the case, disputing the existence of a foreign substance on the floor and challenging Jerdana’s injuries. The defense also attempted to shift blame by pointing to the store’s closed-toe footwear policy, arguing that Jerdana’s choice of shoes contributed to her fall.

Settlement Offers Fell Short:

Despite the seriousness of Jerdana’s injuries, the defendant extended only a $150,000 settlement offer, far below the $300,000 demand made by her legal team. Jerdana rejected the inadequate offer and took her case to trial.

The Jury’s Message: $1.32 Million Awarded:

After a full trial with expert testimony on both sides, the jury sided with Jerdana, awarding her $1.32 million to cover medical expenses, loss of income potential, pain and suffering, and the long-term impact on her life. The jury’s verdict was more than four times higher than the defense’s settlement offer.

Statement from Anidjar & Levine:

“This verdict sends a powerful message to corporations that try to deny responsibility when their customers are harmed,” said Glen Levine. “Our client suffered tremendously, requiring surgery and years of recovery, while also enduring repeated attempts to discredit her. The jury’s decision reflects both the truth of her injuries and the importance of accountability.”

Case Resolution and Commitment to Justice:

Following the jury’s decision, the case was resolved through a confidential settlement, concluding the litigation. Anidjar & Levine emphasized that the outcome underscores the firm’s dedication to standing up for injury victims against corporations and insurers that attempt to minimize responsibility.

