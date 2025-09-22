Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In San Augustine

TEXAS, September 22 - September 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of San Augustine, and San Augustine Main Street will co-host a virtual and in-person Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, September 29, in San Augustine.

“Music is key to the Texas brand,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. The Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in San Augustine, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified as well as answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The San Augustine workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, San Augustine will join more than 85 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – San Augustine

Monday, September 29 at 2:00 PM

San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce

611 W. Columbia Street

San Augustine, TX 75972

Join the meeting: bit.ly/46GtgV3

Meeting ID: 245 997 878 158 3

Passcode: rw6tQ7YH

Questions may be directed to: Shelby Curtis, Main Street Manager, City of San Augustine, 936-275-5581, sanaugustinemainstreet@gmail.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities