Governor Abbott Appoints Rusek To 74th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, September 22 - September 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Peter Rusek to the 74th Judicial District Court in McLennan County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until he or his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Peter Rusek of Waco is an attorney at Sheehy, Lovelace, and Mayfield, P.C. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association, Texas Council of School Attorneys, National School Attorneys Association, Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court, and the Texas Association of Community College Attorneys. Additionally, he is a member of the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries Board of Directors and the Waco Business League. Rusek received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.