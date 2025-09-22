St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multi-vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4008437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 9/21/25 at approximately 1351 hours

STREET: US Route 2 E

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brainerd St

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Foote

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front-end, totaled.

INJURIES: Very Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nicholas Desantis

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Leaf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear bumper and tail light

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Nancy Green

AGE: 89

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC90

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear bumper

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

BUILDING #1

OWNER: Molly Greaves

AGE: 43

DAMAGE TO BUILDING #1: Foundation, siding, window.

LIGHT POLE #1

OWNER: VTRANS

DAMAGE TO LIGHT POLE #1: Broken in multiple spots, total loss.

LIGHT POLE #2

OWNER: VTRANS

DAMAGE TO LIGHT POLE #2: Broken in multiple spots, total loss.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/21/25 at approximately 1351 hours, Troopers with the St. Johnsbury Barracks, along with Danville Fire Department, and CALEX Ambulance, responded to the area of 21 US Route 2 E for multiple reports of a vehicle into a building.

Upon arrival it was discovered other vehicles were struck as well. Investigation revealed that Corey Foote, was attempting to park a GMC Acadia on Brainerd St when the vehicle accelerated forward, striking a Nissan Leaf owned by Nicholas Desantis. Following this in continued into the intersection of US RT 2 E, striking a light pole, and then the rear bumper of a Vovlo XC90 being operated by Nancy Green. The Acadia continued into another light pole, and into a building located at 21 US Route 2 E, which was occupied at the time.

There were no injuries to occupants of the building or pedestrians in the area.

FauFaw Towing responded to remove the Acadia. VTRANs responded to disconnect power to the light poles.

Investigation is still on going and witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802 748 3111 or adam.aremburg@vermont.gov

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111