St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multi-vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4008437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 9/21/25 at approximately 1351 hours
STREET: US Route 2 E
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brainerd St
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Foote
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front-end, totaled.
INJURIES: Very Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nicholas Desantis
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Leaf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear bumper and tail light
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Nancy Green
AGE: 89
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC90
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear bumper
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
BUILDING #1
OWNER: Molly Greaves
AGE: 43
DAMAGE TO BUILDING #1: Foundation, siding, window.
LIGHT POLE #1
OWNER: VTRANS
DAMAGE TO LIGHT POLE #1: Broken in multiple spots, total loss.
LIGHT POLE #2
OWNER: VTRANS
DAMAGE TO LIGHT POLE #2: Broken in multiple spots, total loss.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/21/25 at approximately 1351 hours, Troopers with the St. Johnsbury Barracks, along with Danville Fire Department, and CALEX Ambulance, responded to the area of 21 US Route 2 E for multiple reports of a vehicle into a building.
Upon arrival it was discovered other vehicles were struck as well. Investigation revealed that Corey Foote, was attempting to park a GMC Acadia on Brainerd St when the vehicle accelerated forward, striking a Nissan Leaf owned by Nicholas Desantis. Following this in continued into the intersection of US RT 2 E, striking a light pole, and then the rear bumper of a Vovlo XC90 being operated by Nancy Green. The Acadia continued into another light pole, and into a building located at 21 US Route 2 E, which was occupied at the time.
There were no injuries to occupants of the building or pedestrians in the area.
FauFaw Towing responded to remove the Acadia. VTRANs responded to disconnect power to the light poles.
Investigation is still on going and witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802 748 3111 or adam.aremburg@vermont.gov
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
