Berlin Barracks- DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025 at approximately 2248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound near mile marker 66.8, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kiana Donegan
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling Southbound in the Northbound Lane on Interstate 89 near mile marker 66.8. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Kiana Donegan of Shelburne. While speaking with Troopers, Donegan displayed signs of impairment. Donegan was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Donegan was issued a citation to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
