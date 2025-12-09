Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3008489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez         

STATION: Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025 at approximately 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound near mile marker 66.8, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Kiana Donegan                                       

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling Southbound in the Northbound Lane on Interstate 89 near mile marker 66.8. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Kiana Donegan of Shelburne. While speaking with Troopers, Donegan displayed signs of impairment. Donegan was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Donegan was issued a citation to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2025 at 0830 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

