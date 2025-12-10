Submit Release
RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault & Agg. Disorderly Conduct

*Updated to reflect correct residence of arrestee*

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4010952

TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/07/25 @ approximately 0157 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 113, Vershire

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Agg. Disorderly Conduct.

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Demar                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton VT

 

VICTIM: Jonathan Burke

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to an active physical fight at a residence on VT Rt. 113 in Vershire. Probable cause was found that Joshua Demars committed the offenses of simple assault and aggravated disorderly conduct. Demars was placed under arrest and transported to St. Johnsbury for processing. Demars was subsequently cited to appear in Orange Superior Court, criminal division for the aforementioned offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/25           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

