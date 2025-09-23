Axine Water Technologies Announces the Appointment of Andrew Mrasek as Chief Revenue Officer

Andrew Mrasek joins Axine Water Technologies, Inc. as chief revenue officer

Mrasek to Lead Axine’s Global Commercial Strategy and Revenue Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Advanced Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions

We are in the midst of expanding our established commercial footprint across global markets with major industry partners, and Andrew will play a critical role.” — Mark Ralph, president and chief executive officer of Axine

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axine Water Technologies Inc. (Axine), a leader in wastewater contaminant treatment, today announced the appointment of Andrew Mrasek as chief revenue officer (CRO). Mrasek brings nearly two decades of experience in global sales, marketing, and strategic business development across multiple industries, including industrial automation, renewables and advanced engineering.Mrasek joins Axine from Nidec Motor Corporation – Control Techniques, where he most recently served as General Manager for the Americas. In that role, he successfully led a team of more than 80 professionals, driving over $20 million in sales growth in just two years and delivering record-breaking revenues of $96 million.During his tenure at Nidec, Mrasek spearheaded major organizational transformations, from restructuring international operations to developing targeted market segments in HVAC, pumping, elevator systems and machinery automation. His leadership extended into digital innovation as vice president of sales and marketing, developing system configuration tools, top to bottom lead generation processes, and Salesforce-driven forecasting measures—significantly improving sales efficiency and operational planning.Earlier in his career, Mrasek held technical and commercial positions with Emerson Industrial Automation, Robert Bosch LLC, and Delta Air Lines. He holds both an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology College of Management and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech’s College of Engineering.“Andrew’s proven track record of building high-performing teams, executing global growth strategies and navigating complex market transformations makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Axine’s momentum,” said Mark Ralph, president and chief executive officer of Axine. “We are in the midst of expanding our established commercial footprint across global markets with major industry partners, and Andrew will play a critical role in scaling that growth.”“I am excited to join Axine at such a pivotal time,” said Mrasek. “The company has built a strong technical and operational foundation, driving traction with leading global customers. I look forward to working with the team to deepen those partnerships, broaden our presence in international markets and deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Axine has the competitive advantage in the industry with its deployed and proven contaminate destruction. Our focus now is on building and scaling a cleaner future.”Axine will be exhibiting at the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) from September 29 to October 1 in Chicago at booth 5812. Visit Axine’s booth to learn more about the company, see its latest technologies and solutions and to meet with Andrew in person.For more information about Axine Water Technologies, visit https://axinewater.com/ About Axine Water TechnologiesAxine delivers innovative wastewater treatment solutions that destroy PFAS , APIs, solvents, 1,4-dioxane and other persistent contaminants directly at the source. With more than 200,000 hours of proven runtime across demanding industrial applications, electraCLEAR™ gives customers the confidence to meet tightening regulations, reduce long-term liability and achieve sustainability goals. Our commitment is simple: deliver guaranteed results that give industries the freedom to operate without compromise.For more information, please visit www.axinewater.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.