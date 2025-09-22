Public Service Month: A Heartfelt Call to Serve with Dedication!

A single act of service holds the power to transform lives, offering hope and dignity to those who need it most. For underprivileged communities, these acts are not just gestures of kindness, they are lifelines that open doors to opportunity, resilience, and a better future.

Providing essential services like identity documents, water, sanitation, electricity, and health services has a direct impact on improving lives, raising living standards, fostering community development, and enhancing citizen satisfaction.

Our task of building a better South Africa through service delivery is made possible by the professional, ethical, and innovative public servants who dedicate themselves to the nation. We pay tribute to them every year in September, recognising the important role they play in making a profound difference in the lives of millions as they execute their duty of service to the nation.

This year’s Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) calls on all national and provincial departments to accelerate service delivery to the people. Organised under the theme: “Professionalizing the Public Service to Build Trust and Restore Confidence in Government,” it underscores the urgent need to strengthen the capacity, integrity, and performance of the public service.

During IPSM, public servants are encouraged to roll up their sleeves, enhance their service delivery points, and unblock any bottlenecks or red tape. There will be visits to schools, hospitals, police stations, and courts to engage citizens on service delivery and address challenges. The initiative will also ensure that systems and infrastructure are working, and public resources efficiently benefit citizens.

This month provides a perfect platform to reflect on strides made and the challenges we still face, and to commit ourselves to positive action. It allows us to recommit to the Batho Pele principles and what it means to deliver high-quality services as envisioned by the National Development Plan (NDP).

The NDP guides us to cultivate a professional, skilled, and dedicated public service that is vigilant against maladministration, fraud, corruption, and unethical behaviour. This will also be a moment of celebrating and recognising public servants and departments that exemplify professionalism, responsiveness, and innovation in service delivery.

Furthermore, IPSM activities will include engaging with service beneficiaries for feedback. We encourage all citizens to participate in these initiatives, both in person and online. Citizen engagement is vital for shaping a more responsive and accountable public service.

During the month, we will also host Ethics Management Week which encourages dialogue on ethics, integrity, and organizational culture to strengthen ethical leadership among public servants. The Thusong Service Centre Week, to be marked at the Maponya Mall in Johannesburg, will promote integrated services. The Batho Pele Walkie-Talkie will promote health and wellness among public servants.

Over the years, the government has made steady progress in service delivery yet recognises the need to do more. Government is committed to modernising public services through digitisation and ICT innovations to lay a solid foundation for a more responsive government. We are developing a comprehensive Digital Transformation Roadmap and collaborating with key stakeholders to streamline access to government services. This is to ensure we rebuild public trust through a renewed and purpose-driven public service that truly works for all.

Additionally, we are rolling out a Data Management Programme to foster evidence-based policy development and enhance ICT governance. Over the next two and a half years, the Public Service Commission will work to institutionalise core values in local government, promoting ethical conduct, integrity, professionalism, and enhanced service delivery. By the end of the 7th Administration, we anticipate significant progress in institutionalising these values across all spheres of government, including State-Owned Entities.

To build capacity and professionalise the public service, the National School of Government (NSG) is driving innovative training programs for around 350,000 learners, including public servants and leaders across sectors. This work includes developing new qualifications and Professional Learning Programs (PLPs) to strengthen the skills of public servants.

A key focus is ensuring that compulsory education equips officials with the critical competencies needed for their roles. The NSG is also prioritising digital skills and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to prepare the public service for the demands of the digital age.

The Public Service Month is more than just a series of events; it's a profound commitment to uplift service delivery. It is the moment we turn our collective vision into tangible action, where professionalism becomes the bedrock of every service we deliver, and trust is restored. This is how we build a nation that truly works for all.

Phumzile Mahlangu is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS