Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Electric Vehicle Charger Registration

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 22, 2025)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures program has announced that registration for Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE chargers) will open on October 1, 2025. This open registration period will run through December 31, 2025.

All EVSE chargers used in a commercial transaction with a customer to establish a charge are required to be registered with the department on or before January 1, 2026. After this date, all EVSE chargers will be required to be registered prior to being available for customer use.

The registration form can be found on the Maryland Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures webpage at https://mda.maryland.gov/weights_measures/Pages/mea_dev_reg.aspx. Applicants should complete one form per individual location, include the number of ports, and complete all required information.

Please direct any questions and completed registration forms to the Weight and Measures Program at weights.measures@maryland.gov. You will be contacted within 5 business days for the next step in the process.

