Merit Academy Mention in WPSD Press Release Highlighting Academic Excellence

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced its 2025 Colorado School Performance Framework results, reflecting the district’s continued commitment to academic excellence and ongoing efforts to support student achievement across all schools.

Merit Academy was included in the September 10th announcement. Click here.
https://www.periniassociates.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/WPSD-Press-Release.pdf

About Merit Academy
Merit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.
https://www.merit.academy/
Merit Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/meritacademyk12
https://wpdsk12.org

