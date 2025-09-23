Michael A. Peters Joins Payarc Board of Directors

Mike Peters Will Be Joining Payarc's Board

Payarc appoints Mike Peters to its Board of Directors, bringing payments and leadership expertise to strengthen strategy, governance, and growth.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, a leading provider of partner-first payment processing solutions, today announced that veteran fintech executive Michael Peters has joined the company’s Board of Directors.Peters, with more than four decades in financial services, has led payments companies through rapid expansion and high-stakes acquisitions, establishing credibility and opening new markets across the payments ecosystemHe is currently the CEO of Black Bear Fintech Advisors after holding senior leadership roles at firms including GetBeyond, TSYS, TransFirst, Dun & Bradstreet, First Data and Chase Paymentech. Currently at Black Bear, Peters advises payments and fintech companies on growth, transformation, and market entry.At GetBeyond, Mike served on the Board of Directors and led the company through a successful sale to a major strategic partner in less than 17 months. His accomplishments include building high-performance sales channels, implementing efficient operations, and generating multimillion-dollar revenue growth across payment platforms.Peters also serves in advisory capacities at Netevia, Merrick Bank, SpotOn, and Bill360, extending his reach into companies that represent the future of commerce. His expertise in partner development has made him one of the most respected voices in fintech and payments.“Mike’s insight into growth and partnerships will be key as we expand Payarc’s reach and impact,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc. “His experience will help position Payarc as a trusted partner in new markets while strengthening our credibility across the payments industry.”“I am pleased to join Zach, Jared and the Payarc team in a board capacity. Payarc’s dedication in bringing seamless payment solutions across multiple vertical markets has allowed them to expand its partner and customer base,” said Peters.“With over 40 years in the financial community, I have seen many organizations claim they are committed to growth through technology. At Payarc, I witnessed their dedication to delivering payment acceptance solutions firsthand. The organization is positioned well for the next level of hyper growth through technology-based payment solutions.”Peters’ appointment signals Payarc’s focus on growth and credibility, strengthening its reputation as a trusted payments leader while leveraging his decades of fintech experience to guide expansion.About PayarcPayarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move business forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner by helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control. Learn more at www.payarc.com Additional Contact for Michael PetersDalia Mann | Executive Administrative Assistant to:Michael A. Peters | (713) 562-3108daliatre@msn.com

