CareMSO and Payarc Team Up to Deliver Integrated Payment Solutions for Healthcare Providers

Payarc and CareMSO to Upgrade Payments for Healthcare Providers

Payarc and CareMSO partner to streamline healthcare payments, uniting billing and tech for faster, patient-friendly revenue cycles nationwide.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc and CareMSO have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at improving how healthcare providers manage payment collection and revenue cycles nationwide. The collaboration will enable CareMSO’s network to adopt advanced payment technology that simplifies transactions and supports operational efficiency.Payarc, a partner first payment technology company, provides adaptable processing solutions and premium support for businesses across a variety of industries. CareMSO offers comprehensive billing, credentialing, and administrative solutions tailored for providers. Together, they bring complementary expertise to modernize financial processes in the healthcare sector.In an evolving healthcare environment, providers are seeking more efficient and patient-friendly ways to manage payments. This partnership enables CareMSO clients to enhance their payment workflows without the added hassle, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on the back-office processes.Many healthcare practices face delays in cash flow and patient frustration due to disconnected billing and payment systems. CareMSO and Payarc aim to solve this challenge by offering a united platform for faster, smoother, and more transparent revenue collection.“Our mission at Payarc is to empower our partners with the tools that drive real growth,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc. “CareMSO’s commitment to simplifying medical billing aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to bring more value to their clients through this collaboration.”“We’ve always believed in making the billing experience stress-free for both providers and patients,” said Sheharyar Khan, founder and CEO of CareMSO. “Partnering with Payarc allows us to close a major gap in the revenue cycle by integrating smart, secure, and scalable payment solutions into our workflow.”This partnership represents a joint commitment to transforming healthcare financial operations. By combining CareMSO’s RCM expertise with Payarc’s innovative payment technology, the two companies are creating a more connected and efficient experience for providers and patients alike.About CareMSOCareMSO is a leading medical billing and revenue cycle management company providing tailored RCM services, credentialing, eligibility verification, prior authorization, and front desk solutions. With a focus on compliance, accuracy, and client satisfaction, CareMSO helps healthcare providers grow while maintaining financial control. Learn more at www.caremso.com About PayarcPayarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move business forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner by helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control. Learn more at www.payarc.com

