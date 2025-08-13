Payarc Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Payarc named as one of America's fastest growing private companies.

Payarc ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., reflecting our commitment to innovation, growth, and client success.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, a leader in partners-first payment solutions and commerce technology, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This achievement is a result of a 2021-2024 growth rate of 160%, reflecting the strength of Payarc’s nationwide partner network and its shared commitment to delivering modern, flexible payment solutions to businesses across the country.The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and long-term business growth. For Payarc, the ranking highlights the collective impact of the company’s agents, ISVs, and technology partners whose ongoing collaboration continues to shape the future of payments. Together, they’ve helped fuel Payarc’s rapid expansion while ensuring merchants have access to secure, customizable, and innovative payment tools.Founded in 2016, Payarc simplifies the complexity of digital payments by offering secure, scalable, and customizable solutions. The company’s suite of services includes point-of-systems, online payment processing, card-not-present capabilities, ACH transactions, and integrated commerce tools that connect seamlessly with leading ERP, CRM, and e-commerce platforms. As a leader in online and Card Not Present processing, Payarc supports a wide range of merchants in this vertical through our proprietary gateway and specialized tools. By streamlining the payment workflow, Payarc enables merchants to focus on growth and customer experience.Payarc’s recognition on the Inc. 5000 list follows a period of remarkable expansion. The company's impressive 160% three-year revenue growth demonstrates it can sustain high growth even as it scales. In addition, Payarc has doubled its workforce to support these new clients and invested in enhancements to its cloud-based payment orchestration platform, making integration and security faster, more reliable, and more user-friendly.“Being on the Inc. 5000 list again is a tremendous validation of the hard work and dedication of the entire Payarc team,” said CEO Zachary Martinez. “This recognition, alongside being named ETA’s 2025 ISO of the Year, reflects not only our rapid growth, but also our unwavering focus on solving real-world payment challenges for our customers. As we continue to innovate and scale, we’re more energized than ever by the opportunity to elevate commerce for businesses nationwide.”The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent, with revenue growth over a three-year period. The list celebrates businesses from a wide range of industries and highlights their achievements in driving economic expansion, creating jobs, and fostering innovation.About Payarc: Payarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move businesses forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner – helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control. For more information about Payarc and its payment solutions, please visit www.payarc.com About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

