Waukegan, IL Upgrades Service Request Management with Comcate CRM/311 System

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with difficulties in correctly routing non-emergency calls, communicating with residents, and efficiently handling resident requests, the City of Waukegan sought a modern solution for automating request management and improving resident communication. They selected Comcate, a leader in cloud-based software that creates a modern service experience for both residents and staff in communities across the country.Before Comcate, Waukegan relied on manual processes to internally route and manage resident requests submitted via their website, a time-consuming process that involved lots of copying and pasting and invariably resulted in error. For submissions by phone, the city needed a way to better filter calls as non-emergency calls were frequently routed to the non-emergency police line, unnecessarily tying up their dispatchers. The city also lacked an efficient way to provide updates to residents on their submitted requests, resulting in missed opportunities for engagement and transparency.To address these challenges, Waukegan turned to Comcate and its CRM/311 solution for its ability to automate request routing, enhance communication with residents, and streamline internal workflows for improved service delivery. The new solution will also fully integrate with the city’s asset management solution to create a single, unified workflow for managing both resident requests and public assets.“Local governments today are continually being asked to accomplish more with fewer resources,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “Modern solutions like CRM/311 can help agencies utilize their resources in a way that improves service for residents and streamlines workflows for staff, allowing them to focus on more than administrative tasks.”With Comcate’s CRM/311 solution, Waukegan is poised to transform internal operations for public-facing service delivery. On the resident side, Comcate features a portal that provides a single, accessible tool for constituents to report issues. This not only creates a better submission experience for residents, but frees up phone lines for true emergencies and reduces the workload for frontline staff. Comcate’s CRM also enhances the resident submission experience by enabling the city to provide residents with automated updates on the status of their request.On the staff-side, Comcate provides configurable workflows that tailor request routing, ensuring higher accuracy in work order assignments. The integration between Comcate’s CRM and the city’s asset management system will better disseminate information to work crews, improving the responsiveness and efficiency of the city’s Public Works teams.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more or request a demo at comcate.com

