Timberline Mechanical Expands into Plumbing Services, Launches New Website as a Modigent Company

Timberline now offers 24/7 commercial plumbing alongside trusted HVAC solutions

This was a natural next step. Our clients needed plumbing support from a team they already trusted with their HVAC systems. Now, they can rely on one company, with one point of contact, for both.” — John Kuepper, President of Timberline

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timberline Mechanical, a leading provider of commercial and industrial HVAC services across the Colorado Front Range, has expanded its capabilities to include full plumbing services. The move, part of the company’s continued growth as part of the Modigent family, coincides with the launch of a new website highlighting Timberline’s integrated offerings and national resources.Previously limited to domestic water heating, Timberline’s plumbing services now include 24/7 emergency response, drain cleaning, water jetting, and full maintenance, repair, and installation support. The expansion began in Summer 2025 and is already scaling rapidly across the company’s client base.“This was a natural next step,” said John Kuepper, President of Timberline. “Our clients needed plumbing support from a team they already trusted with their HVAC systems. Now, they can rely on one company, with one point of contact, for both.”The plumbing division has grown from one technician to a team of dedicated plumbers operating continuously. Timberline is now among the few true mechanical contractors in Colorado offering both HVAC and plumbing services in-house—an advantage in a market where such dual capabilities are uncommon.This expansion is already opening doors in sectors such as property management, where Timberline’s integrated model eliminates the need for multiple vendors. “For systems like boilers that heat both air and water, our team can now handle the entire scope without outsourcing,” Kuepper said. “It’s more efficient, more reliable, and a better client experience.”Timberline also reports new traction with high-profile institutions, such as the Denver Zoo, where the ability to deliver both HVAC and plumbing services under one roof provides operational simplicity and peace of mind.The company’s newly launched website reflects its full integration into the Modigent brand, connecting users to a broader range of services, job listings, and career pathways.“We’re starting to see new opportunities that wouldn’t have come our way before—most recently with an international shipping and logistics company, and even a cabinet-level department within the Colorado state government. Being part of Modigent gives us the local credibility and national strength that larger clients are looking for.”Timberline is also preparing to participate in Modigent’s apprenticeship program, scheduled to launch in the fall of 2025. For more information, visit them online at www.timberlinemechanical.com About Timberline MechanicalTimberline Mechanical, based in Boulder, Colorado, offers intelligent HVAC and plumbing solutions for commercial and industrial clients across the Colorado Front Range, including Boulder, Denver, and surrounding areas. From commercial air conditioning service and heating repair to industrial boiler systems and full plumbing services, Timberline delivers the reliability and technical expertise clients depend on. To learn more, visit www.timberlinemechanical.com or call (303) 258-3589.About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.