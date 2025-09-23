Azulle Launches Access Pro Twin Lake — A Fanless Mini PC Stick for Digital Signage, IoT, and Enterprise Solutions

Access Pro Mini PC stick TWL N150 Access Rro TWL Azulle Access Pro Mini PC TWL N150

Powered by Intel’s latest Twin Lake 150N processor, the new Access Pro delivers compact design, built-in memory, and 24/7 reliability.

Powered by Twin Lake, Access Pro continues our pioneering role, delivering silent, industrial-grade performance trusted for 24/7 operations where mistakes are not an option.” — Alex Rodriguez, CEO at Azulle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azulle, a U.S.-based leader in mini PCs and edge computing solutions, announces the launch of the Access Pro Twin Lake, a next-generation fanless stick PC engineered for seamless enterprise deployments. Designed for digital signage, kiosks, IoT, and edge computing, this device delivers faster performance, smoother graphics, and energy efficiency in a space-saving form factor.

“We designed the Azulle Access Pro Mini PC Stick to help enterprises deploy reliable computing at scale without the usual setup headaches,” said Alex Rodriguez, CEO at Azulle. “Powered by Twin Lake, Access Pro continues our pioneering role, delivering silent, industrial-grade performance trusted for 24/7 operations where mistakes are not an option."

Key Features of the Access Pro Twin Lake:

Intel Twin Lake Performance – Outpaces Alder Lake and Jasper Lake for more demanding applications.

Fanless Stick PC Design – Ultra-compact, silent, and optimized for space-constrained environments.

Ready-to-Use Setup – Built-in 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and 128GB eMMC storage (expandable to 256GB).

Enterprise Connectivity – WiFi 6 (upgradable to WiFi 6E), Bluetooth 5.2 (upgradable to 5.3), and 1Gbps Ethernet.

Optimized for High-Definition Content – HDMI 2.0 supports 4K @ 60FPS for flawless digital signage and conference displays.

Industrial-Grade Reliability – Components designed for continuous 24/7 business use.

Enterprise Benefits:

Faster deployments for digital signage, kiosks, and IoT devices.

Lower total cost of ownership (plug-and-play vs. competitors requiring extra RAM/storage).

Backed by 3-year warranty and U.S.-based support team.

Bulk purchasing options, wholesale pricing, and custom OEM/ODM solutions available.

Contact:

Be among the first to experience the Access Pro Twin Lake.

For detailed specifications, pricing, and customization, contact:

Azulle Team

Email: sales@azulle.com

Phone: 786-233-6769

About Azulle:

Azulle is a U.S.-based technology company dedicated to developing mini PCs and IoT solutions for enterprises, resellers, and consumers worldwide. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer support, Azulle products are trusted in industries ranging from digital signage and healthcare to education and manufacturing.

Learn more at www.azulle.com

Azulle Access Pro Mini PC Stick Twin Lake N150

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.