Azulle Launches Access ARM – Industrial-Grade Mini PC Stick Powered by ARM, Supporting Android 14 and Linux

Industrial-grade Access ARM mini PC stick with Android 14 & Linux support, built for digital signage, kiosks, and edge computing at scale.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azulle, a U.S.-based leader in mini PC innovation, announces the launch of the Access ARM, the latest evolution in its proven Access series. Featuring an ARM-based processor and supporting both Android 14 and Linux, the Access ARM is engineered for demanding applications in digital signage, interactive kiosks, and edge computing—offering industrial-grade performance in a compact stick form factor.

Built on a Proven Legacy, Engineered for the Future

For years, Azulle’s Intel-based Access models have been a trusted choice for integrators seeking reliable, compact computing solutions for commercial environments. The new Access ARM builds on that legacy, bringing the efficiency of ARM architecture together with OS flexibility to meet the diverse needs of today’s large-scale deployments.

Key Features

ARM-based processor – Optimized for performance and efficiency in 24/7 commercial use

OS flexibility – Supports Android 14 and Linux, allowing integrators to choose the best platform for their application

Expandable storage – Up to 128GB eMMC + microSD slot

Fanless, silent design – Reliable operation in any environment

Connectivity – Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB 3.1

U.S.-based support & 3-year warranty

Accessible pricing for scale – Designed to enable cost-efficient, multi-site rollouts without compromising commercial-grade reliability

Industrial Performance in a Compact Form

Designed for professional environments, the Access ARM offers the stability, durability, and flexibility required for always-on applications. Whether deployed in retail signage networks, public kiosks, or industrial control systems, it delivers consistent performance even in remote or high-demand locations.

A Trusted Partner for Scalable Solutions

Trusted by over 1,000 organizations across public and private sectors, Azulle combines in-house manufacturing, U.S.-based R&D, and deep expertise in edge computing to create compact, enterprise-ready hardware solutions that keep businesses connected and productive.

Compact, Reliable, and Purpose-Built for Commercial Deployments

Availability

The Access ARM is available now through Azulle.com and authorized distribution partners.

For volume orders, OEM customization, or integration support:

📧 sales@azulle.com | 📞 786-233-6769 | 🌐 www.azulle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

