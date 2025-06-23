Azulle Launches iVyu AI Camera: Engineered for AI Developers and Software Integrators

Built for Real-Time AI Applications Advanced Recognition Distance Compact, Discreet Design

The iVyu AI Camera provides stable, high-quality input for AI applications. No need to adapt consumer webcams.

Our goal with iVyu AI Camera was to create a smart, flexible camera that empowers businesses to extract more value from real-time video” — Alex Rodriguez, CEO at Azulle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azulle, a U.S.-based leader in mini PCs and embedded computing solutions, announces the launch of the iVyu AI Camera, a compact, high-performance USB camera engineered specifically for AI software integrators who need reliable, real-time video input for their computer vision applications.

Unlike traditional webcams designed for conferencing, the iVyu is purpose-built for data-driven AI environments, offering consistent, high-quality video input without the distractions of autofocus or consumer-grade limitations. The iVyu delivers outstanding imaging performance with 1920x1080 Full HD resolution, a wide 98° field of view, and a 105 dB dynamic range, ensuring exceptional clarity in both bright and low-light conditions. With support for MJPG and YUY2 formats, the camera integrates easily into existing AI infrastructures and edge computing systems.

Key Features of the iVyu AI Camera

Fixed-Focus Lens – Provides sharp, consistent video, ideal for AI analysis without the delay or noise of autofocus adjustments.

Full HD 1080p Resolution – Captures sharp, detailed visuals for object and facial recognition.

Wide 98° Field of View – Covers expansive areas, reducing blind spots and maximizing data capture.

High Dynamic Range (105 dB) – Maintains detail and clarity in complex lighting environments.

Advanced Recognition Distance – Tracks and identifies subjects at over 16 meters, even in motion.

Compact, Discreet Design – Easily integrates into monitors, kiosks, and digital signage displays without disrupting the visual environment.

USB 2.0 High-Speed Interface – Ensures stable performance and broad compatibility with up to 480 Mbps transfer speed.

Flexible AI Integration – Supports MJPG and YUY2 video formats for smooth connectivity with AI software platforms.

Built for Real-Time AI Applications

The iVyu AI camera is a precision tool that enhances AI systems, enabling event-triggered responses and real-time insights through intelligent video and audio input, excelling across industries such as:

Digital Signage – Enables real-time data capture for people counting, and audience targeting.

Retail – Provides input for AI analytics focused on customer behavior, queue management, and loss prevention.

Security & Surveillance – Trigger automated alerts based on visual or audio events in high-traffic environments.

Transportation & Public Spaces – Enhances passenger flow monitoring, crowd control, license plate recognition, and safety in transit hubs and urban areas.

Manufacturing & Industrial Operations – Supports safety monitoring, workflow tracking, and anomaly detection on production floors.

Healthcare & Facilities – Delivers high-quality video for AI-based patient monitoring, diagnostics, and access control systems.

Get in Touch with Azulle:

The iVyu AI camera is ready to plug into your existing infrastructure, no adaptation or repurposing required. Whether you're deploying edge AI in a smart retail environment or building an analytics solution for public safety, iVyu delivers consistent input that lets your software do what it’s built for.

As with all Azulle products, the iVyu is built using commercial-grade components and comes backed by a 3-year warranty and dedicated U.S.-based customer support. OEM customization and bulk purchasing options are available for integrators and solution providers.

Contact Azulle today to explore specifications, pricing, customization, and integration support.

🔗 azulle.com/products/ivyu-camera

📧 sales@azulle.com

☎️ 786-233-6769

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.