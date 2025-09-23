Dawn Lohr Confronts Teen Suicide and Mental Health Stigma in New Memoir, Love Beyond

"Love Beyond: A Mother's Heart, A Son's Courageous Battle" by Dawn Lohr and released by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of "Love Beyond: A Mother's Heart, A Son's Courageous Battle by Dawn Lohr." Dawn Lohr, author of "Love Beyond: A Mother's Heart, A Son's Courageous Battle."

In her new memoir "Love Beyond," Dawn Lohr turns the devastating loss of her son to suicide into a powerful message of hope and a lifeline for others.

Through unimaginable grief, I found my purpose: to share our story to offer hope and healing to others.” — Dawn Lohr, author of "Love Beyond."

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and entrepreneur Dawn Lohr shares a story of unimaginable heartbreak and enduring love in her new memoir, " Love Beyond: A Mother's Heart, A Son's Courageous Battle ." Released by Advantage Books, the book is a raw and unflinching account of her son Jonathan’s battle with severe depression and his eventual death by suicide.Initially conceived as a story of hope for recovery, the book's direction was tragically altered when Jonathan took his own life during the writing process. Instead of abandoning the project, Lohr continued writing, transforming the manuscript into a testament to her son's life and a lifeline for other families navigating the shadows of mental illness.Told in alternating fictionalized voices between mother (Maria) and son (Josh), Love Beyond provides an intimate look at the family’s struggle with depression, anxiety, and suicide. The memoir gives a voice to a teenager who, on the surface, seems to have it all but is privately lost and exhausted, while also exploring the questions and fears so many parents carry in silence.“When Jonathan was alive, I was writing to find a path to recovery,” Lohr stated. “After he died, I kept writing to honor his life, to tell the full truth of his story, and to let other families know they are not alone in this fight. My pain had to be transformed into a purpose to help others”.Each purchase of Love Beyond supports the Jonathan Andrew Foundation, which helps make costly therapy treatments available to young adults facing mental health challenges.Dawn Lohr is a devoted mother of four, entrepreneur, and graduate of Loyola University in Maryland. Her most profound journey has been her transition into authorship and speaking, marked by the release of this inspirational book dedicated to her son Jonathan, whom she lost to suicide in 2023. Through her unimaginable grief, Dawn has discovered a mission to share her story, offering hope and healing to others navigating the complexities of mental health.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

