Daily Session Report for Monday, September 22, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 22, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:06 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A biennial report in response to HR 936 of 2014, from the Joint State Government Commission

 regarding “Diabetes in Pennsylvania: Prevention and Maintenance Programs”

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 311     Judiciary

HR 312     Human Services

HR 314     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 315     Health

HR 316     Health

HR 317     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 318     Education

HR 319     Transportation

HR 320     Transportation

                   

HB 133     Children And Youth

HB 1859   Judiciary

HB 1860   Commerce

HB 1861   Education

HB 1862   Transportation

HB 1863   Insurance

HB 1864   Education

HB 1865   Insurance

HB 1866   Judiciary

HB 1867   Judiciary

HB 1868   Transportation

HB 1869   Commerce

HB 1870   Transportation

HB 1871   Commerce

HB 1872   Judiciary

HB 1873   Children And Youth

HB 1896   Appropriations

 

SB 65        Judiciary

SB 241      Liquor Control

SB 713      Transportation

SB 952      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 23, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

