Daily Session Report for Monday, September 22, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 22, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:06 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A biennial report in response to HR 936 of 2014, from the Joint State Government Commission
regarding “Diabetes in Pennsylvania: Prevention and Maintenance Programs”
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 311 Judiciary
HR 312 Human Services
HR 314 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 315 Health
HR 316 Health
HR 317 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 318 Education
HR 319 Transportation
HR 320 Transportation
HB 133 Children And Youth
HB 1859 Judiciary
HB 1860 Commerce
HB 1861 Education
HB 1862 Transportation
HB 1863 Insurance
HB 1864 Education
HB 1865 Insurance
HB 1866 Judiciary
HB 1867 Judiciary
HB 1868 Transportation
HB 1869 Commerce
HB 1870 Transportation
HB 1871 Commerce
HB 1872 Judiciary
HB 1873 Children And Youth
HB 1896 Appropriations
SB 65 Judiciary
SB 241 Liquor Control
SB 713 Transportation
SB 952 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
