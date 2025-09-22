Western Cape Mobility on smooth start to extraordinary transport measures

The Western Cape Government is pleased to confirm that the first few days of the extraordinary measures, implemented on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, to restore stability in the mini-bus taxi industry have proceeded without incident.

The closures, enforced under Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (2009), were introduced to prevent further violence between two associations and to prioritise commuter safety. Since the start of the 30-day suspension, there have been no reported incidents of violence on the affected routes in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Somerset West, Nomzamo, and Lwandle.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku expressed his appreciation for the coordinated efforts that have made this possible. “I want to sincerely thank every commuter for their patience, every law enforcement officer for their vigilance, and every operator and frontline worker for their dedication during this period. Your commitment has been key to ensuring safety and stability on our roads over the past few days,” he said.

To support mobility and ensure commuters can travel safely, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has introduced additional services on the affected corridors. Routes currently being covered include:

Nyanga – Strand / Somerset West

Khayelitsha – Somerset West

Mfuleni – Strand / Lwandle / Somerset West

Macassar – Strand / Somerset West / Helderberg Village

Lwandle – Nyanga / Mfuleni

Philippi East – Helderberg Village

Morning departures begin at 05h10 from Nyanga, Mfuleni, and Macassar, with return services available from 13h00 to 19h15, Monday to Friday, and selected trips on weekends.

Law enforcement teams from the South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and Provincial Traffic Services continue to be deployed to enforce the measures and monitor commuter safety.

Minister Sileku acknowledged the tough but necessary nature of this intervention. “This difficult decision was only taken to protect the lives of our commuters and residents, as well as bring about stability on those routes. While the measures remain in place, our top priority is to safeguard residents and ensure that they can travel with dignity and security. We remain open to dialogue with both CATA and CODETA and sincerely hope that we can soon reach a sustainable resolution for lasting peace in the industry.”

Enquiries:

Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Office: 021 483 0178

Cell: 061 447 7851

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication, Western Cape Mobility Department

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Office: 021 483 9483

