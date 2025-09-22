American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS and American Herbal Pharmacopoeia Announce Partnership to Advance Herbal Medicine Education and Research

ACHS partners with AHP to give students real-world research and writing experience updating herbal monographs, advancing evidence-based herbalism.

Our students will have the invaluable opportunity to contribute to respected, widely used herbal references while developing skills that will serve them throughout their careers.” — Judith Thompson, Dean of Herbal Medicine

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) and the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia (AHP) are pleased to announce a new collaborative partnership. This initiative will create opportunities for qualified ACHS students to contribute directly to the ongoing development and updating of AHP’s authoritative herbal monographs.Through this partnership, ACHS students will gain meaningful, real-world experience in scientific writing, research, and publication preparation- skills essential for advancing evidence-informed herbalism. By working alongside AHP’s expert team, students will help ensure that the herbal monographs remain current, comprehensive, and reflective of best practices in botanical science.This collaboration will serve multiple needs by providing ACHS students with applied research experience in herbal medicine, supporting AHP in the development, revision, and enhancement of herbal monographs, and fostering academic and professional growth in evidence-based herbalism and botanical sciences.“This partnership bridges academic study with professional practice,” said Judith Thompson, ND, Dean of Herbal Medicine of ACHS. “Our students will have the invaluable opportunity to contribute to respected, widely used herbal references while developing skills that will serve them throughout their careers.”Roy Upton, AHP President, added, “We are excited to welcome ACHS students into this important work. A primary goal of AHP is to inspire the next generation about the importance of critically reviewing and gaining a deep understanding of the foundations of traditional herbal medicine, while taking advantage of what modern scientific investigation has to offer.”The ACHS-AHP partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to advancing herbal medicine through rigorous research, education, and professional collaboration.To learn more about ACHS community partnerships , visit achs.edu/partnerships.About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS)Founded in 1978, ACHS is a leading accredited institution specializing in integrative health and holistic medicine education. ACHS offers online programs that prepare students for careers in health and wellness, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and more. Learn more at achs.edu.About American Herbal Pharmacopoeia (AHP)Founded in 1995, the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to the promotion of responsible use of herbal medicines and herbal products. AHP produces authoritative monographs that set quality control standards for botanical medicines, while synthesizing the traditional and scientific knowledge base of herbal medicine. Learn more at herbal-ahp.org.

