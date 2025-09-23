TESCO Expands 1037-RIV Optical Pickup Compatibility to Include Itron Sentinel Meters

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO 1037-RIV Optical Pickup Mounted to an Itron Sentinel Meter The TESCO 1037-RIV Optical Pickup Mounted on a TESCO Desktop Meter Station DTS-2990

New compatibility streamlines AMI field testing, providing utilities with one reliable optical pickup for both Riva and Sentinel meters.

By extending the 1037-RIV to support Itron Sentinel meters, we’re making field testing simpler and more dependable. One pickup, consistent alignment, clean signals.” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering, a leader in precision meter testing and optical device solutions, today announces that its 1037-RIV Optical Pickup is now fully compatible with Itron Sentinel meters. This enhancement expands utility teams’ options for seamless, accurate pulse detection across a broader range of meter platforms in AMI environments.“Utilities want tools that just work—across their mixed fleets, in real-world conditions,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO. “By extending the 1037-RIV to support Itron Sentinel meters, we’re making field testing simpler and more dependable. One pickup, consistent alignment, clean signals—so technicians can focus on the work, not the workaround. It’s another example of how TESCO listens, iterates, and delivers practical solutions for our customers.”What’s NewThe 1037-RIV Optical Pickup was originally designed for Itron’s Gen™5 Riva™ meters, engineered to match the shape and optical pulse output location of those meter faces. With this update, users can now deploy the same rugged, RF-resistant sensor reliably with Itron Sentinel meters—eliminating compatibility concerns and simplifying field operations.Key Features at a GlanceAutomatic alignment – Integral elastic band aligns the pickup with the optical port and holds it securely in place without requiring manual adjustment.Reliable pulse detection – Infrared sensor maintains accuracy and consistency even in the presence of AMI or RF interference.Ambient light blocking & IR sensing – Ensures clean signal detection in variable lighting and meter housing conditions.Sturdy elastic band & rugged materials – Conforms to ANSI standards, built for long life in demanding field conditions.Compatibility with TESCO EquipmentThe 1037-RIV Optical Pickup is engineered to integrate seamlessly with a wide array of TESCO equipment, including the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer and the TESCO DTS-2990 Desktop Meter Station . This ensures utilities can leverage existing TESCO test platforms without additional adapters or modifications. Multiple cable configurations and lengths are available to match different TESCO test boards and field instruments for maximum flexibility in the lab and in the field.Why It MattersItron Sentinel meters are widely deployed in AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) systems across North America. By ensuring compatibility with these meters, the 1037-RIV Optical Pickup provides utilities and field technicians with a single, reliable tool for accurate pulse detection in both Sentinel and Riva environments. This compatibility streamlines field testing, reduces the need for multiple specialized pickups, and supports efficient AMI operations.AvailabilityThe 1037-RIV Optical Pickup with Sentinel compatibility is available immediately. Units may be ordered directly through TESCO or through authorized distributors. Lead times, pricing, and order customization (such as cable lengths) are available upon request from TESCO sales representatives.About TESCO MeteringSince 1904, TESCO Metering has been the trusted leader in American-made metering equipment and custom utility solutions. From our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, we design and manufacture precision tools that ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across the evolving energy grid. Our portfolio spans Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, Meter Shop solutions, Field Testing equipment, Transformer Testing systems, Test Switches and Enclosures, Zero Infrastructure AMI, Software, Custom Equipment, Safety Products and Accessories, Jumpers and Seals, Testing and Support services, Contract Manufacturing, and Diamond Level Support—all engineered for durability, performance, and short lead times.What sets TESCO apart is our hands-on collaboration. We partner with our customers and end users to create solutions that solve real-world challenges, from lab-grade testing to rugged field operations. Beyond products, we invest in education through our annual TESCOOL training event and support of regional meter schools, reinforcing our commitment to technical excellence.With over a century of innovation and trust, TESCO continues to empower utilities with dependable products, tailored solutions, and unmatched expertise.

