Tammy and Paul Maida Honored with 2025 Lassos with Love Impact Award

Connected Horse is proud to announce that Tammy and Paul Maida have been awarded the 2025 Lassos with Love Impact Award in recognition of their inspiring advocacy for health and community-based services for individuals living with dementia.

Tammy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago. Soon after her diagnosis, she, her husband Paul, her sister-in-law, and her granddaughter participated in a Connected Horse workshop.

That experience, Tammy shares, was life-changing: “It was the first time I felt accepted after my diagnosis,” Tammy recalls. “It gave me the courage to tell my story, reimagine my life, and look for ways to improve it — rather than become my diagnosis.”

Nearly 7 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease today, and that number is expected to nearly double by 2050. Despite its prevalence, many individuals and their families face stigma, isolation, and limited access to supportive services. Programs like Connected Horse are helping to change that narrative.

Tammy and her family also participated in Dr. Dean Ornish’s groundbreaking clinical trials, which are among the first to demonstrate that comprehensive lifestyle changes — including nutrition, exercise, stress reduction, and social connection — may slow or even partially reverse disease progression. They have also championed the Alzheimer’s Association’s U.S. POINTER study, a landmark two-year clinical trial that recently published evidence showing lifestyle interventions can help protect cognitive function in older adults at risk for dementia.

Their dedication has reached national audiences. The Maidas’ story was featured on the TEDx stage alongside Dr. Dean Ornish, and they were interviewed by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, sparking powerful conversations about the intersection of health, compassion, and human connection.

“Tammy and Paul’s story embodies the mission of Connected Horse. Their advocacy reminds us that lifestyle, community, and compassion are essential to living fully with dementia.” – Paula Hertel, Co-Founder of Connected Horse

By the Numbers:

• Nearly 7 million Americans aged 65+ are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
• 11 million unpaid caregivers provide 18 billion hours of care annually (valued at $340B).
• Participation in Connected Horse programs inspires confidence and improves quality of life for over 80% of attendees.

About Connected Horse:

Connected Horse offers innovative, research-informed equine-assisted workshops that bring together individuals living with dementia and their care partners. These programs foster connection, confidence, and well-being while inspiring participants to create positive changes in their daily lives and relationships.

