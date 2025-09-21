Kansas Carradine and Daughters Deliver Powerful Performance for Lassos with Love Fundraiser At Five Star Equestrian
Horses take center stage, reminding guests of the healing power of connection and presencePLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Horse opened its 2025 Lassos with Love fundraiser with a moving equestrian performance led by internationally recognized horsewoman Kansas Carradine, joined by her daughters and their horse, Dude.. The afternoon invited guests to experience firsthand the wisdom and grace of horses. The same wisdom that is central to Connected Horse workshops.
Kansas opened the event with a grounding meditation, inviting guests to pause, breathe deeply, and take in the sounds of horses, birds, and the soft breeze. She and her daughters then performed a breathtaking bridle-free ride with Dude, followed by a captivating lasso routine that celebrated harmony, trust, and authentic partnership between horse and rider.
Following this performance, the Five Star Equestrian team presented a hunter-jumper demonstration over a course designed to showcase how horse and rider work together to create smooth, rhythmic movement and clear fences with precision and trust.
“Horses are the true teachers in the Connected Horse workshops. They remind us to slow down, be fully present, and find rhythm with one another. They teach authentic connection, nonverbal communication, and trust — skills that are transformative for those living with dementia and their care partners.”
Kansas Carradine is recognized internationally for her work in equine-guided education, combining her expertise as a horsewoman with a passion for mindfulness and human development. Her performances and clinics emphasize the horse-human connection as a pathway to healing, transformation, and emotional growth.
Five Star Equestrian, the host of this year’s event, is known for its philosophy of partnership, respect, and clear communication between horse and rider. Their approach highlights that trust and presence lead not only to exceptional performance but also to deeper mutual understanding and joy. Connected Horse builds on these principles through its research-informed equine-assisted workshops for individuals living with dementia and their care partners. Participants learn to let go of rigid roles, slow down, and reconnect with themselves and each other.
By the Numbers:
• Nearly 7 million Americans aged 65+ are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
• More than 11 million unpaid caregivers provide 18 billion hours of care annually.
• 80% of Connected Horse participants report reduced stress and improved connection.
About Connected Horse:
Connected Horse offers innovative, research-informed equine-assisted workshops that bring together individuals living with dementia and their care partners. These programs foster connection, confidence, and well-being while inspiring participants to create positive changes in their daily lives and relationships.
