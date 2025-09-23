Carla Preyer Headlined 2025 Lassos with Love Fundraiser at Five Star Equestrian
PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Horse proudly hosted its 2025 Lassos with Love fundraiser at Five Star Equestrian, welcoming over 225 attendees for an afternoon of community, connection, and inspiration. The event featured caregiver and advocate Carla Preyer as the headliner.
Carla shared her deeply personal journey into caregiving following her husband’s diagnosis with Lewy Body Dementia. She offered a powerful look at the emotional complexity of caregiving, weaving in themes of hope, humor, forgiveness, and grief. Carla also presented excerpts from her role in the award-winning documentary Facing the Wind, produced by John Pierce.
Caregiving is a cornerstone of dementia care in the United States. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, contributing an estimated 18 billion hours of care each year, valued at over $340 billion. Caregivers frequently experience emotional stress, isolation, and health challenges as they balance their own lives with the needs of their loved ones.
Connected Horse’s research-informed equine-assisted workshops directly address this need. Program evaluations show that over 80% of caregiver participants report reduced stress, increased confidence, and a greater sense of emotional connection after attending.
“Isolation is one of the greatest health crises for unpaid caregivers — over 40% report frequent loneliness, which is linked to increased risk of depression, anxiety, and even early mortality. Programs like Connected Horse create a safe space where caregivers feel seen, supported, and connected.” – Paula Hertel, Co-Founder of Connected Horse
By the Numbers:
• 11M unpaid caregivers provide care worth $340B annually.
• 40% of dementia caregivers report frequent isolation and loneliness.
• Connected Horse workshops help reduce stress and improve confidence in over 80%
of participants.
About Connected Horse
Connected Horse offers innovative, research-informed equine-assisted workshops that bring together individuals living with dementia and their care partners. These programs foster connection, confidence, and well-being while inspiring participants to create positive changes in their daily lives and relationships.
