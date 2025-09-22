Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 22, 2025

Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduation

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court will celebrate eight graduates’ successful completion of the program. Since its inception in March 1994, hundreds of participants have improved their lives by completing the adult drug treatment court program. The Drug Treatment Court is one of 74 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs. The adult drug treatment court program provides an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from substance use disorders to receive comprehensive quality treatment and support services, including case management, drug testing, employment assistance, access to educational programs, and assistance in securing housing and state or federal benefits, as applicable.

Judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and defense attorneys will congratulate the graduates on their success. In addition, Kevin Hecht, Director of Performance Management at Gaudenzia, Inc., will serve as the keynote speaker along with guest speaker Ashton Tubman, a 2025 graduate of the program.

Media are encouraged to attend the graduation, which will be held in person at the Elijah E. Cummings, Jr. Courthouse.

WHO: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Administrative and Chief Judge Audrey J.S. Carrión

Judge Yvette M. Bryant, Circuit Court for Baltimore City, presiding

Kevin Hecht, Directory of Performance Management, Gaudenzia, Inc., keynote speaker

Ashton Tubman, 2025 graduate and guest speaker

Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates WHAT: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation ceremony WHEN: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. WHERE: Circuit Court for Baltimore City

Elijah E. Cummings, Jr. Courthouse

111 N. Calvert Street, Courtroom 230C

Baltimore, MD 21202

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Government Relations and Public Affairs if you plan to attend or have questions about the event. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom during the graduation ceremony, however, members of the media may take photos after the ceremony. Judge Bryant will be available for interviews immediately following the ceremony. All persons being photographed or interviewed should be asked for their consent.

