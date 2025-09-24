Avolve and Centricity GIS Announce Native DigEplan Integration

Avolve Logo Centricity Logo

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Projects Plan Review Capability Now Embedded Directly in Centricity Citizen Portal for Trimble Unity and CityworksAgencies Avolve , a leading provider of AI-powered plan review solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Centricity GIS to embed Avolve’s plan review technology directly into the Centricity Citizen Portal for Trimble Unity and Cityworksusers. This collaboration gives government agencies a smoother way to bring advanced plan review into their existing portal workflows—without additional platforms or disruption.With over 20 years of experience in enterprise permitting, asset management and GIS services, Centricity provides a cloud-based portal that enables citizens, contractors, and staff to request permits, manage applications, and schedule inspections within their Trimble Unity Permit and CityworksPLL environments. Optimizing with the DigEplan Digital Projects new integration brings automated pre-submission checks and advanced plan review capabilities directly into this workflow. From within the Centricity Citizen Portal, users can now flag missing information and route clean plan sets to start plan review, reducing manual steps and speeding up approval cycles.“Many government software providers excel at building standalone solutions, but this often forces agencies to juggle multiple systems, duplicate data entry, and manage complex handoffs between platforms,” said Becky, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Avolve. “Avolve and Centricity approached this differently by embedding specialized plan review functionality inside the Centricity portal infrastructure that agencies trust and use every day, ensuring continuity and an improved experience for applicants and a seamless solution for Cityworks and Trimble Unity customers.”When applicants submit plans through the Centricity portal, DigEplan's Digital Projects seamlessly handles the review workflow. Citizens upload documents, reviewers access markup tools, and approvals flow back—all through the familiar portal interface. Every action syncs to the agency's database, keeping permit records in one place.Avolve’s recently launched AI Submit capability adds even more efficiency to the plan review process. Utilizing AI technology, it automatically checks uploaded plans for common issues like missing sheet references, incomplete title blocks, or other submission standards before a human reviewer sees them. Catching these issues early and enabling AI to support efficiency, helps agencies avoid back-and-forth delays that can often slow down approvals by weeks.Current Centricity portal customers can gain immediate access to professional electronic plan review without deploying new systems. The DigEplan Digital Projects integration upgrades their existing Centricity portal into a full featured permitting platform, adding substantial value to their Centricity investment while keeping their Unity Permit and Cityworks PLL workflows intact."Our customers have been asking how to add advanced plan review without disrupting their workflows," said Brandon Wright, President of Centricity GIS. "This integration gives them exactly that—powerful functionality that fits seamlessly into their current permitting operations. Unity and Cityworks customers still managing plan review separately can now tackle two modernization goals at once. Whether they need a citizen-facing permit portal, electronic plan review, or both, this integrated solution works with their existing Unity and Cityworks setups."The DigEplan Digital Projects integration is now available to all Centricity Citizen Portal customers using Cityworks PLL or Unity Permit. Current DigEplan and Cityworks users can activate the workflow with minimal setup. For demonstrations, contact sales@avolvesoftware.com. For Centricity portal details, reach out to info@centricitygis.com.- Ends -About AvolveAvolve delivers the most trusted and proven AI-powered plan review solutions on the market, ProjectDox and DigEplan. These enable our 350+ customers to streamline and enhance operational efficiency for development services, making a meaningful impact on the communities they serve. Our market-leading investment in product research and development sets us apart, creating advanced digital solutions that transform both the applicant and reviewer experience. Highly rated customer support, coupled with our commitment to the highest security levels, has been key to Avolve’s success, which is a result of collaboration, shared values, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business. For more information: www.avolvesoftware.com About CentricityCentricity GIS is a multi-service organization with a focus on providing specialized services related to both Trimble Unity/Cityworks software application services and Avolve electronic plan review. As both a Trimble Business / Development partner and Avolve partner, we specialize in delivering Community Development and Asset Management solutions for public agencies, including cities, counties and special districts. With over two decades of Trimble-Cityworks experience, we offer extremely flexible and robust Trimble-centric software solutions while also providing a wide variety of professional and GIS services to our customers including implementation, training, staff augmentation and technical support. Our track record of successfully implementing and integrating Unity/Cityworks with other systems underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. For more information: www.centricitygis.com

