Avolve Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Recognized for AI-Powered Plan Review

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , a trusted leader for government AI-powered plan review, is named on the prestigious Inc. 5000 2025 list, ranking amongst the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. This achievement reflects Avolve’s market leadership, customer-centric focus that drives loyalty, and transformative plan review technology that is built on decades of public sector knowledge – all of which have driven Avolve’s growth and contribution to building thriving communities.Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 highlights Avolve’s exceptional progress creating groundbreaking innovations for its more than 350 government customers. Avolve’s AI plan review is transforming how governments can meet the demands of tomorrow’s citizens; from embedded GIS, to field plan review, and human-centric AI assistance.“Making the Inc. 5000 list marks a significant milestone in our journey and outlines the positive impact we have on the communities we serve,” said Lance Clark, CEO of Avolve. “This achievement is testament to our passionate and talented team who go above and beyond for our customers. Their decades of permitting knowledge, coupled with the unique and diverse insights from our extensive customer base are changing the landscape of plan review. Modern plan review must ensure seamless integrations, advanced data workflows, and ease of citizen services.”“By harnessing AI, GIS, and mobile technologies, we are enabling agencies to review plans faster, more accurately, and with greater transparency than ever before. Our mission is to utilize our deep permitting and plan review knowledge to provide proven, secure and reliable AI-powered plan review excellence for our government customers,” added Clark.Avolve’s rapid growth reflects its strong foundation and unwavering commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that are built for tomorrow. Inclusion on Inc. 5000, among the United States’ most dynamic and forward-thinking businesses, underscores Avolve’s dedication to innovation, customer success, and strategic growth.

