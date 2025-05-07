Avolve Launches Groundbreaking AI-Assisted Submissions for Government Plan Review

Avolve Logo Avolve AI Submit

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , a leading provider of electronic plan review software, today announces the first commercially available Artificial Intelligence (AI) for automated pre-submission validation in government plan review, designed to reduce the biggest cause of delays with plan reviews: incomplete or inaccurate submissions. Avolve AI Submit will significantly improve first-time submission accuracy to accelerate permit processing and create a smoother experience for residential and commercial applicants.As part of a broad offering of innovations introduced to Avolve’s market leading plan review solutions, the new Avolve AI functionality will allow ProjectDox and DigEplan customers to enable smart plan submissions. Tapping into the potential of AI, Avolve will support the initial submission check to significantly reduce common submission errors, delivering faster, more accurate, right-first time submission packages. This will allow agencies to pivot from repeated manual reviews and assistance, to focus resources on critical urban planning and code compliance decisions.“Working closely with our customers, we saw an opportunity to move beyond the AI hype and deliver tangible value,” said Becky Tamashasky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Avolve. “Our goal was to solve a real-world bottleneck for local governments, and with tools that would be reliable and deliver ROI. Avolve AI Submit gives agencies control over which validations to enable, so AI is adopted on their terms, creating a smoother experience for staff and applicants while keeping the human effort focused on community development. This is just the start towards a longer vision on what we can deliver with AI, with even more innovation on the horizon.”Avolve AI Submit, for both ProjectDox and DigEplan, will enable agencies to set a minimum compliance level, using customizable validation checks to deliver more accurate plan submissions. This will provide ready-to-view packages that streamline the review process for a faster turnaround.Avolve’s commitment to continuous R&D innovation in its electronic plan review software is unmatched, enabling it to be at the forefront of the latest emerging technologies, ensuring customers can gain the maximum benefit from digital government solutions.Avolve AI Submit functionality will be available in DigEplan later this month, and ProjectDox later in 2025. To see how this could transform your development plan review processes, while keeping human expertise at the forefront- book an appointment or visit Avolve’s website for more information.- Ends -

