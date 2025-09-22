Waterton Welcomes First-Ever Dark Sky Discovery Days Festival

Three-Day Celebration of the Night Sky Set for September 26–28, 2025

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, Dark Sky Guides will host its inaugural Dark Sky Discovery Days, a three-day festival celebrating the beauty, mystery, and wonder of the night sky in Waterton Lakes National Park.Running September 26-28, 2025, the community-based event blends science, storytelling, and stargazing under the breathtaking Rocky Mountain skies — all inspired by the natural magic of the Aurora Borealis.The festival’s debut theme, Exploring the Aurora Borealis, is all about curiosity and connection. The festival invites participants to explore the mystery and wonder of the Northern Lights through presentations, workshops, Indigenous sky stories, art. While the aurora may remain elusive, Discovery Days promises an illuminating journey into its cultural, scientific, imaginative significance, and the heart of what makes the aurora so captivating, even when unseen.Festival Highlights Include:● Star Party Welcome Event hosted by the Lethbridge Astronomy Society● Solar Gazing Sun Party with live telescope viewing● Into the Night Bat Exhibit & Family Zone, presented by the Alberta Community Bat Program● Keynote Speakers each evening, including Monika Deviat, Susan Holroyd, and Keith Robinson● Interactive sessions and workshops on dark sky photography, astronomy, and sky stories● Guided night sky tours, planetarium shows, and community activities throughout the weekendGeneral admission tickets include access to the Star Party, Solar Gazing Event, Bat Exhibit & Family Zone, nightly keynote presentations, a Discovery Days tote bag and festival guide, discounts from Waterton businesses, and more. Guests may also purchase tickets for specialized sessions, workshops, and tours.“We are proud to launch the first-ever Dark Sky Discovery Days in Waterton,” said Keith Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Dark Sky Guides, the festival organizers. “As a designated Dark Sky Park, Waterton is the perfect setting to bring people together to learn, share, and experience the night sky in new and inspiring ways.”Waterton Lakes National Park is a designated Dark Sky Park—one of the rare places in the world where stars shine brilliantly overhead. Dark Sky Discovery Days invites you to slow down, look up, and rediscover the magic of the night, surrounded by natural beauty and community spirit. This inaugural festival begins a new tradition of celebrating the park after dark.All events take place at the Waterton Community Centre (201 Cameron Falls Dr.) and surrounding sites within Waterton Lakes National Park. To view the full schedule, purchase tickets, or for more information, visit darkskydiscoverydays.ca - 30 -Media Inquiries:Keith B. RobinsonPresident/Co-FounderDark Sky Guides Ltd.keith@darkskyguides.caAbout Dark Sky GuidesDark Sky Guides offer small, personalized tours that will open peoples’ eyes to a completely new area of Waterton Lakes National Park – the night sky above. The Robinson brothers hope to encourage every single tour participant to connect on a personal level with the National Park, in their own particular way.Website: darkskyguides.ca

