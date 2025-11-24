Media Invitation: Meet KATE: Canada’s First AI-Powered HR Solution for Tourism Employers

EDMONTON , ALBERTA, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the media are invited to join the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) and Skift Advisory as they discuss compensation culture in Alberta’s tourism sector and be part of an exciting development for the future of the industry in the province.The session will kick off TIAA’s Annual Tourism Economic Budget Forum and Premier’s Dinner A light lunch will be provided.WHEN:November 24, 2025Noon-1:30 p.m.WHERE:Edmonton Convention Centre – Hall D9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0N3WHAT:Panel discussion + demonstration, followed by media Q&AThe official unveiling of KATE (Knowledge and Advice for Tourism Employers): the first-ever AI-powered HR advisor tailored specifically for Alberta’s tourism sector. The tool is designed to provide operators with real-time, reliable HR guidance, demonstrating how technology can support workforce stability and long-term competitiveness across the sector.Following this session, a media scrum will be held to provide further commentary, answer questions, and connect the discussion to broader workforce and policy issues that must be overcome for Alberta to achieve its $25 billion tourism spending goal.WHY IT MATTERS:Tourism businesses across Alberta are grappling with workforce challenges, regulatory complexity, and the need to attract and retain talent.KATE offers real-time advice, aligned with Alberta and federal legislation — from labour-standards to performance management — leveling the playing field for operators big and small.Tourism is powered by its people. KATE puts Alberta’s competitive advantage first by giving businesses of all sizes access to expert HR guidance that helps them attract, retain, and develop top talent while driving stronger revenues.WHO:Darren Reeder, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of AlbertaGreg Klassen, Principal, Skift Advisory (presenting)Danielle Vlemmiks, Principal, Illumine Advisory (moderating)ACCESS:Media will be invited into the presentation space, followed by a green-room Q&A. Flat-sheet materials, demos, and backgrounders will be available.HOW TO REGISTER / RSVP:Please RSVP to danielle@illumineadvisory.ca before the event. (You may also indicate interest in interviews or photo ops.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.