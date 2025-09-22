Taxpayer Services Call Center, Payment Center closed Thursday

The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Services Call Center, including the practitioner phone line, and main Payment Center in Salem will be closed for staff training on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The front desks at the agency’s regional offices will remain open to walk-in customers and secure drop boxes are available for taxpayers to deliver any necessary payments or documents at the Revenue building in Salem and at each regional office.

Only the Salem payment center accepts cash payments. Taxpayers should plan on using an alternative payment method September 25 or making cash payments on another day. For large cash transactions, taxpayers should schedule an appointment online.

Other department call centers remain open. Contact information for specific tax programs or areas can be found on the department’s Contact Us webpage.



The Department of Revenue website and Revenue Online will remain available. The agency continues to expand features available through Revenue Online, allowing customers to conduct transactions online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.