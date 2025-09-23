PeriGen Nursing Engagement Executive Debbie Ketchum to Serve as AWHONN President-Elect in 2026

Debbie Ketchum, DNP, MAOM, RN, NEA-BC, RNC-MNN, C-EFM, REC-C

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeriGen , the global leader in FDA-cleared AI-powered perinatal software solutions, today announced that Debbie Ketchum, DNP, MAOM, RN, NEA-BC, RNC-MNN, C-EFM, REC-C, Nursing Engagement Executive at PeriGen, has been elected President-Elect of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN). Her one-year term as President-Elect will begin on January 1, 2026. Under AWHONN’s governance, she will then succeed to the presidency in 2027.AWHONN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization that represents nurses specializing in the care of women, newborns, and families. Through education, research, and advocacy, the association works to advance nursing practice, set evidence-based clinical standards, and improve health outcomes in women’s health, obstetrics, and neonatal care.“It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Debbie Ketchum as a fellow AWHONN board member and more recently, Debbie's election to President-Elect. I am looking forward to working alongside Debbie as we both move into the AWHONN President role. Debbie's election marks a new chapter for AWHONN, and I am confident that her vision and commitment will lead the organization to new heights.”-Elizabeth A. McIntire, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC, C-EFM; 2025 AWHONN President-ElectDr. Ketchum joined PeriGen in 2023, bringing nearly three decades of maternal-child clinical and system-level leadership experience to support hospitals’ perinatal safety initiatives. Her career began as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and has included leadership roles in academic medical centers, urban and rural health systems, and ambulatory care. She has been actively involved with AWHONN for many years, including prior service on its national Board of Directors, and holds multiple specialty certifications including advanced executive leadership, maternal-newborn, and fetal monitoring.In her role as Nursing Engagement Executive, Dr. Ketchum works directly with perinatal clinical teams at prospective client sites to support adoption of PeriGen’s solutions, including PeriWatchVigilance, a maternal-fetal early warning system, and PeriWatchSurveillance, an advanced fetal surveillance and documentation platform.“I know I speak for all of PeriGen when I offer our most warm congratulations to our colleague Deb. She is immensely qualified, and the association as well as perinatal nurses across the country will benefit greatly from her engagement, her perspective, and her manner.”-Matthew Sappern, CEO, PeriGen“I’m exceptionally honored to be elected President-Elect of AWHONN and engaged in work to improve outcomes and support our incredible nursing, clinical and advocacy teams. It’s an extraordinary time to lead and an even more important time to listen, unite, and act. I believe AWHONN can be a force for systemic change and a refuge for the nurses at the heart of it.”-Dr. Debbie Ketchum, Nursing Engagement Executive at PeriGen, AWHONN President-ElectAbout PeriGenPeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatchplatform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com ; visit us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.About AWHONNThe Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. The mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy. Learn more about us at awhonn.org.Media Contact:Martin Sandgrenpress@klovercommunications.com(949) 438-0425

