PeriGen Partners with AWHONN to Launch 'Rhythm & Readings: Monthly Tracing Review'

Advancing Nursing Education for Better Maternal and Neonatal Outcomes.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeriGen , the global leader in AI-based advanced perinatal software solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses ( AWHONN ) to support the launch of the "Rhythm & Readings: Monthly Tracing Review". This microlearning series is designed to enhance the skills of nurses and healthcare providers in fetal heart monitoring (FHM), contributing to better perinatal outcomes."Rhythm & Readings: Monthly Tracing Review", developed by AWHONN’s Nursing Team, sponsored by Perigen, will offer comprehensive training through a monthly simulation experience for EFM tracing reviews.. These sessions will be available for free in September, October, and November 2024, and then as part of a 12-month subscription starting in January 2025. The 2025 monthly tracing series is structured to provide a minimum of 3.0 nursing contact hours to support the maintenance of certification in Electronic Fetal Monitoring (C-EFM). The free 2024 tracings will include 0.25 nursing contact hours per month.“As the leader in Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nursing education, AWHONN is excited to partner with Perigen to bring a new micro-learning opportunity to nurses and providers,” said Sally Robertson, Director of Fetal Heart Monitoring Programs at AWHONN. “The Rhythm & Readings: Monthly Tracing Review sponsored by Perigen offers nurses and providers caring for people in labor an innovative way to refine their Fetal Heart Monitoring (FHM) interpretation skills. Every month, participants get to enhance their skills and competency with short 15-minute case reviews delivered to their email, and they will be able to complete them on a mobile device or a computer. Perigen has been instrumental in supporting nurses and physicians. We look forward to this program being a fun and flexible way to enhance nurses' and providers' FHM tracing interpretation skills.”PeriGen’s involvement in this initiative is driven by a shared vision with AWHONN to empower nurses with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in perinatal care. By focusing on advanced fetal heart monitoring education, this series aims to address a critical area of maternal and neonatal health, ensuring that healthcare professionals are well-equipped to interpret and respond to fetal heart rate patterns."AWHONN has long been a leader in the continuing education of nurses, and we are proud to support this initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission to improve perinatal outcomes," said Karen Kolega, Chief Nursing Officer at PeriGen. "Our collaboration with AWHONN reflects our understanding of the need for the continual acquisition of knowledge and demonstration of competence in fetal monitoring, and providing nurses with the current, evidence-based resources they need to optimize the delivery of the highest quality care."Through this collaboration, PeriGen and AWHONN aim to ensure that nurses across the country have access to the most current and effective training in fetal heart monitoring, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for mothers and babies.For more information about the "Rhythm & Readings: Monthly Tracing Review" and to stay updated on the program’s launch, click here. About PeriGenPeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatchplatform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation.To learn more, visit www.perigen.com ; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.About AWHONNThe Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. The mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy. Learn more about us at awhonn.org.

