PeriGen Receives FDA Clearance for Patterns 3.0, Expanding AI-Powered Fetal Monitoring to 32 Weeks

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeriGen , the global leader in AI-powered perinatal software solutions, has received FDA clearance for Patterns 3.0, expanding the use of its proprietary fetal heart rate pattern recognition technology from 36 weeks of gestational age to 32 weeks. These additional weeks of monitoring for high-risk pregnancies significantly increase the utility and impact of the solution, supporting antepartum and intrapartum fetal monitoring.“FDA clearance of Patterns 3.0 marks a major milestone in PeriGen’s mission to enhance maternal and perinatal care through AI-powered solutions,” said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. “By expanding the reach of our fetal monitoring technology, we provide much greater utility to our users to leverage decision support within clinical workflow, especially as health systems contend with a shortage of nurses.”For many high-risk pregnancies, increased monitoring begins at 32 weeks. Previously, PeriGen’s fetal heart rate analytics were available starting at 36 weeks, limiting their use for certain preterm patients.Approximately 8% of U.S. babies are born between 32 and 36 weeks gestation . By expanding the availability of its AI-powered fetal monitoring technology to include these preterm patients, PeriGen can provide clinicians with additional tools to support high-risk pregnancies."With this clearance, clinicians can now utilize PeriGen’s analytics earlier in pregnancy, providing immediate benefits in clinical practice,” said John Parker, MD, Chief Medical Officer at PeriGen. “Extending our AI-driven fetal monitoring to 32 weeks allows providers to benefit from early warning of indeterminate and abnormal fetal heart rate patterns in preterm patients, supporting timely interventions for these high-risk pregnancies.”This clearance also lays the groundwork for future advancements in fetal monitoring, including opportunities to expand access through remote technologies and advanced analytics. PeriGen will continue to build its product offerings, remaining committed to developing solutions that enhance clinical insights, improve care, and drive better outcomes.About PeriGenPeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatchplatform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com ; visit us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.

