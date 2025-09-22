Stratus® Appoints Katie Kain as Senior Vice President of Integration to Advance Unified Growth Strategy

Stratus appoints Katie Kain as SVP of Integration to drive unified growth, streamline operations, and strengthen its national platform.

Katie’s experience in complex integrations and operational transformation is exactly what we need as Stratus continues to unify how we operate.” — Cuong Dinh, Chief Integration Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce Katie Kain as its new Senior Vice President of Integration. Katie is a strategic operations leader with nearly two decades of experience driving enterprise-wide transformations, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, and leading cross-functional integration initiatives across diverse industries.As Senior Vice President of Integration, Katie will partner with Chief Integration Officer Cuong Dinh to lead one of the most important initiatives in Stratus’s evolution: building a unified platform for how the Company operates. Her role will include aligning systems and processes across newly acquired firms and existing offices, ensuring seamless integration that strengthens operations, enhances collaboration, and positions Stratus for sustainable growth.Katie brings extensive expertise in integration, business process optimization, and data governance. She has successfully guided organizations through complex post-merger transitions, standardized operations across multi-state enterprises, and delivered measurable efficiency gains and cost savings. Most recently, she led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives and built governance frameworks that enabled consistent, data-driven decision-making.“Katie’s experience in complex integrations and operational transformation is exactly what we need as Stratus continues to unify how we operate,” said Cuong Dinh, Chief Integration Officer. “I’m excited to partner with her to accelerate our progress toward building one Stratus.”“Katie’s experience and leadership make her a strong addition to Stratus at a pivotal time in our growth,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “Our strategy has always combined organic growth with targeted acquisitions, and Katie’s background in integration and transformation ensures we can continue to scale effectively while strengthening our unified platform. She is an excellent fit for our team and our vision of building a unified Stratus.”Katie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources and Political Science from Rutgers University with a certificate in American Politics & Public Policy.With Katie’s appointment, Stratus continues to advance its integration strategy while positioning itself as a leading platform in engineering, architecture, and consulting, delivering innovative solutions and seamless collaboration to clients nationwide.About StratusStratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus’ focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients.For more information, please visit www.stratusteam.com

