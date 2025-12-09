Stratus® Acquires E.A. Bonelli + Associates, Expanding Industrial and Food & Beverage Design Capabilities

Stratus acquires E.A. Bonelli + Associates, expanding industrial and food and beverage design capabilities and western U.S. reach.

By welcoming E.A. Bonelli, we are advancing our presence in the western United States and positioning Stratus to better serve clients nationwide through expanded capabilities and regional depth." — Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, announced the acquisition of E.A. Bonelli + Associates, Inc. (“E.A. Bonelli”), a leader in the master planning and design of processing plants, cold storage warehouses, and distribution facilities for the dairy, food, and beverage industries.The acquisition expands Stratus’ expertise in industrial and food and beverage design while extending its geographic reach into the West, Mountain West, and Midwest. With offices in Oakland and Fresno, California; Denver, Colorado; Holland, Michigan; and Beaverton, Oregon, E.A. Bonelli extends Stratus’ operational footprint and enhances the company’s ability to deliver multi-discipline design and consulting services in multiple markets across the United States.Founded in 1960, E.A. Bonelli has been at the forefront of industrial architecture and engineering for more than six decades. With a singular focus in the food and beverage industry, the firm’s team of professionals provides integrated architectural, structural, MEP, and refrigeration engineering to design environments that are both efficient and hygienic, in which safeguarding the client’s process is of paramount importance. E.A. Bonelli has built a reputation for coupling practiced experience with design innovations and demonstrates a deep knowledge of domestic and international food safety requirements, as well as ISO standards for cleanroom air cycling and sanitation.“E.A. Bonelli’s reputation for excellence, client service, and innovation aligns with Stratus’ values,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “We believe their experience in processing plant design and logistics enhances our capabilities and supports our long-term goal of building a comprehensive, integrated platform for industrial and process design.”“EAB is excited to join Stratus and initiate this new phase of our growth,” said Scott Savage, President of E.A. Bonelli + Associates. “We can continue to focus on the critical aspects of architecture and engineering for the food & beverage industry while now expanding our services. This partnership means additional resources to support the industry, a broader range of solutions for our clients, and a reaffirmation of the quality and responsiveness that our customers expect.”“This acquisition reflects Stratus’ continued focus on both organic and strategic growth,” said Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus. “In recent years, Stratus has grown organically by expanding service lines and client relationships across multiple markets. By welcoming E.A. Bonelli, we are advancing our presence in the western United States and positioning Stratus to better serve clients nationwide through expanded capabilities and regional depth.”About StratusStratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus’ focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit www.stratusteam.com About E.A. Bonelli + Associates, Inc.E.A. Bonelli, a Stratus Team company, provides master planning and design for processing plants, cold storage warehouses, and distribution facilities for the dairy, food, and beverage industries. Founded in 1960 and licensed nationwide, the firm combines architectural and engineering excellence with industry-leading knowledge of food safety and sanitary design. For more information, visit www.eabonelli.com

