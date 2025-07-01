Stratus Unifies Subsidiaries Under One Brand, Marking a New Era of Integrated Services & National Growth

Seven A/E companies unite under the Stratus brand on July 1, 2025, streamlining operations and enhancing value for clients, employees, and shareholders.

Stratus is demonstrating how M&A can be used strategically to meet demand, increase market share, and expand services, while also fostering a unified culture.” — Michael S. Burke, Chairman of the Stratus Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, today announced that seven of its legacy companies—Prime Engineering Incorporated, Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, LLC, Zyscovich, LLC, Ascent Engineering Group, Inc., Morris & Associates, Engineers, LLC, Synalovski Romanik Saye, LLC, and C.T. Hsu + Associates—will formally adopt the Stratus brand on July 1, 2025. This step reflects the Company’s long-term strategy to streamline operations and enhance value for clients, employees, and shareholders.“Unifying under one brand is about more than a new name, it’s about building a stronger, more connected company,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “We believe that by coming together as one, we can offer broader services, create more opportunities for our people, and become a more scalable, responsive partner to our clients. This is a long-term strategy to grow smarter, work more collaboratively, and lead more decisively.”Stratus views this consolidation as a way to strengthen its platform across key regions and market sectors. The Company believes this integration will support a more seamless experience for clients, a more defined structure for employees, and a focused framework for measured growth.A Unified Past. A Bold Future.Founded in 2021, Stratus was established with a vision of aligning strong regional firms into a cohesive platform capable of addressing the architecture and engineering industry’s evolving needs. Since then, the Company has grown from a startup concept into a 400+ person team spanning the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Eastern Seaboard—earning a spot on the ENR Top 500 Design Firms list for three consecutive years, most recently ranked #214.Stratus attributes this growth to a combination of strategic acquisitions and deliberate, organic expansion. Recent additions such as Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants (BREC), Engineering Strategies, Inc. (ESI), and Kilian Engineering, Inc. have, in the Company’s view, expanded its capabilities across key service lines. BREC and ESI have strengthened Stratus’ offerings in environmental, water, wastewater, and stormwater engineering, services that are increasingly important in regions addressing long-term climate and infrastructure needs. The acquisition of Kilian, a North Carolina-based firm specializing in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire alarm (MEP/FA) design, is expected to further enhance the Company’s capacity to serve institutional and commercial clients throughout the fast-growing Southeast.“Stratus is demonstrating how M&A can be used strategically to meet demand, increase market share, and expand services, while also fostering a unified culture,” said Michael S. Burke, Chairman of the Stratus Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. “We see this brand consolidation as a major milestone that reflects our integrated leadership and supports our long-term positioning in the markets we serve.”Unified for Growth. Positioned for Impact.The unified brand is part of the Company’s broader strategy to increase its value proposition:• For clients: Expanded services, deeper talent pools, and streamlined access to expertise.• For employees: Potential for greater career mobility, access to expanded benefits, and collaboration across geographies and disciplines.• For shareholders: A more scalable, efficient organization expected to deliver greater value over time.“We’re designing Stratus to be the kind of firm where careers thrive, projects excel, and people feel part of something bigger,” said Enochs. “This integration gives us the structure and scale to continue growing nationally, while, in our view, preserving the collaborative spirit that has been core to our success.”What’s NextLooking ahead, Stratus intends to continue expanding thoughtfully and responsibly. The Company remains committed to investing in its people, delivering consistent, high-quality results to clients, and enhancing the communities in which it serves..With a unified brand, shared culture, and a clear strategy, Stratus believes it is well-positioned to compete and succeed on a national scale.About Stratus TeamStratus Team, LLC is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a broad bench of professionals and a collaborative approach to deliver solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. Stratus maintains a strategic presence across the Southeastern U.S. while supporting clients nationwide. The Company is focused on building vibrant communities, advancing professional opportunities for its employees, and delivering high-quality service to public and private clients. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.