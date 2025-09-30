Fluoramics Expands HinderRUST Line with Two Innovative Products
Rust Converter for Metals and Clear Coat for Rusty Metals are now available
The HinderRUST Rust Converter for Metals is engineered to chemically transform rust into a stable protective barrier, eliminating the need for sandblasting or grinding prior to painting. This environmentally responsible solution penetrates rusted surfaces, halts further corrosion, and provides a solid foundation for topcoats or paints. Use for equipment maintenance, vehicles, tools, metal buildings, agricultural, marine, heavy equipment, and household applications.
Complementing this is the HinderRUST Clear Coat for Rusty Metals, a transparent protective coating that allows users to preserve the industrial, rustic look of metal while sealing out moisture and oxygen — the two main culprits behind corrosion. It offers long-term protection without altering the metal’s natural appearance, making it ideal for applications where aesthetics matter just as much as durability. Use for equipment maintenance, agricultural, marine, household applications, automobiiles, motorcycles, sculpures, furniture, or art where you want to retain the unique, aged look of rusted metal.
“Rust is a persistent problem across industries, from construction and transportation to home repair,” said Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics. “By expanding our HinderRUST line with these two new products, we are providing customers with versatile solutions that not only stop corrosion in its tracks but also preserve the functionality and appearance of their metal assets.”
Both products are easy to apply, VOC compliant, and safe for a wide range of industries and applications. With the introduction of HinderRUST Rust Converter for Metals and HinderRUST Clear Coat for Rusty Metals, Fluoramics continues its mission to deliver innovative, PFAS-free, and environmentally responsible products that extend the life of valuable equipment and infrastructure.
Availability:
HinderRUST Rust Converter for Metals and HinderRUST Clear Coat for Rusty Metals are now available through Fluoramics’ distribution network and online at www.fluoramics.com.
About Fluoramics, Inc.
Founded in 1967, Fluoramics, Inc. is an industry leader in the development of high-performance lubricants, rust preventatives, and sealants. Trusted worldwide, Fluoramics’ products are used in aerospace, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. The company’s brands include Tufoil®, HinderRUST®, and LOX-8®.
