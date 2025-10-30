Fluoramics Introduces 5-Gallon Pail Mixer for Small-Batch Applications

Mixer is built to same professional grade standards as its popular 55-gallon mixer

Customers love our 55-Gallon Mixer and told us they need the same technology in a smaller size. This mixer was developed for them; it's compact, rugged, and designed to save time and product waste.” — Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chemical Engineer.

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lubricants, rust inhibitors, and application tools, today announced the launch of its new 5-Gallon Pail Mixer , designed to deliver the same professional-grade mixing performance as its popular 55-Gallon Drum Mixer , but in a more compact size for small-batch needs.Built for efficiency, the 5-Gallon Pail Mixer is engineered to thoroughly blend coatings, lubricants, adhesives, and other high-viscosity products in standard 5-gallon containers. Featuring durable construction, chemical-resistant materials, and an easy-to-use design, this new mixer provides a reliable solution for shops, contractors, and industrial users who require consistent mixing results without the bulk of larger equipment.The mixer is custom designed to mix 5-gallon pails of HinderRUST, Tufoil, paints, oils, and other liquids. It fits any drill or mixing motor with a 1.27 cm (.5 in) adjustable chuck. The mixer has two sets of welded blades that fold to fit through lid opening. When the drill spins, the blades unfold to stir the contents with a tornadic motion. Reversing the drill allows for a slower speed mix. Watch a video of the 55-Gallon Drum Mixer on YouTube to see a demonstration of the Drum Mixer in action. The new 5-gallon mixer is built to the same standards but in a smaller size.Industrial, commercial, and manufacturing industries will appreciate the heavy-duty construction with a stainless-steel shaft and sturdy blades that are welded in place for superior longevity.“Our customers love the performance of our 55-Gallon Mixer, but many told us they needed the same technology in a size that fits their smaller operations,” said Gregg Reick, President at Fluoramics. “The 5-Gallon Pail Mixer was developed with those users in mind—compact, rugged, and designed to save both time and product waste.”Key features of the 5-Gallon Pail Mixer include:• Optimized for standard 5-gallon pails• Heavy-duty stainless-steel shaft and blades• Designed for use with pneumatic or electric drills• Ideal for lubricants, rust inhibitors, paints, adhesives, and more• Hardware is welded which means no risk of loosening nuts and bolts falling into the liquidThe introduction of the 5-Gallon Pail Mixer expands Fluoramics’ line of mixing solutions, giving customers the flexibility to choose the right tool for their specific batch size and application.The 5-Gallon Pail Mixer is now available directly through Fluoramics and its authorized distributors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.