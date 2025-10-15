HinderRUST provides Solution to Rusting Hardware with Treated Lumber

Galvanic Corrosion Outdoor structures using treated lumber are prone to galvanic corrosion.

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, Inc., the manufacturer of the advanced corrosion inhibitor HinderRUST , is raising awareness about a persistent but often overlooked problem in construction: galvanic corrosion caused by treated lumber. When fasteners and hardware made from certain metals come in contact with pressure-treated wood, the result can be rapid and severe corrosion.Treated lumber contains copper-based preservatives, which can react electrochemically with metals such as carbon steel, aluminum, and even some galvanized fasteners. When moisture is present, this reaction accelerates, leading to rust, weakening of fasteners, and potential structural failure over time.“HinderRUST provides a powerful solution to this problem,” said Gregg Reick, president of Fluoramics. “By applying HinderRUST to metal fasteners, connectors, and contact points before assembly, you create a protective barrier that stops galvanic reactions and prevents rust from ever taking hold.”Unlike paints or sealants, HinderRUST chemically bonds to metal surfaces and blocks moisture, oxygen, and electrolytes, which are essential components of galvanic corrosion. Its thin-film, non-drying formula makes it ideal for construction environments, where hardware may be exposed to the elements or embedded in wood structures.Typical applications include:• Decking and fencing built with treated lumber• Outdoor structures such as pergolas, gazebos, docks, and boardwalks• Joist hangers, bolts, screws, and other fasteners• Aluminum or mixed-metal connections where treated wood is usedHinderRUST is PFAS-free, environmentally responsible, and safe to use around residential, marine, and commercial construction sites. It can be applied with a brush, roller, or spray and penetrates deeply to protect metals long-term — even in high-humidity or salt-air environments. It is engineered with Tufoil Technology to enhance longevity, surface adhesion, and lubrication.“Contractors and DIY builders often focus on choosing the right fasteners, but even the best galvanized or coated hardware can corrode when in contact with treated lumber,” added Reick. “A simple application of HinderRUST can extend the life of the structure and reduce costly repairs.”About Fluoramics, Inc.Founded in 1967, Fluoramics is an industry leader in specialty lubricants, rust inhibitors, and thread sealants. All Fluoramics products are engineered, manufactured, and packaged in the U.S.A. under strict quality standards.For more information on HinderRUST and its applications, visit www.fluoramics.com

