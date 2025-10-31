Fluoramics Updates Packaging Option for Tufoil® Engine Treatment

Iconic Lubricant Now Available in Modern 8-Ounce Round Black Bottle

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, Inc., manufacturer of the world-renowned Tufoil Engine Treatment, is pleased to announce a packaging update for its popular 8-ounce size. The product will now be offered in a round black bottle , replacing the traditional long-neck design.The new bottle maintains the same 8-ounce volume and trusted Tufoil formula that customers have relied on for decades, while offering a modern, durable, and more user-friendly package. The updated design improves handling, storage, and shipping efficiency without altering the product’s proven performance.“Tufoil has been extending engine life and improving fuel economy for nearly 50 years,” said Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics. “This new round black bottle not only refreshes the look of the product but also enhances practicality for our customers. What hasn’t changed is the Tufoil inside—still the world’s most efficient lubricant.” Tufoil Engine Treatment , powered by patented Tufoil Technology, reduces friction, improves efficiency, and protects engines under extreme conditions. The packaging update underscores Fluoramics’ commitment to continuous improvement while maintaining the integrity and performance that made Tufoil an industry leader.Availability:The 8-ounce round black bottle of Tufoil Engine Treatment is available immediately through Fluoramics’ distributor network and online at www.fluoramics.com . It is also available in 55-gallon drums, 5-gallon pails, plus gallon, quart and pint jugs.About Fluoramics, Inc.Founded in 1967, Fluoramics, Inc. is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance lubricants, rust preventatives, and sealants. Its innovative products, including Tufoil, HinderRUST, and LOX-8, are used worldwide in aerospace, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

